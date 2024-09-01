How Zach Galifianakis Troubled Jennifer Aniston With a Brad Pitt Lookalike

Recently, Zach Galifianakis spoke about his past transgressions on the show Between Two Ferns, which included the episode with Jennifer Aniston. On the Fly On The Wall podcast with David Spade and Dana Carvey, Galifianakis recently spoke about his popular show and one incident that involved Aniston.

As Newsweek reported, he recalled, "I don't know if I've even I don't know if I've spoken about it. I interviewed Jennifer Aniston, you know from SmartWater? And in the wings, I had a Brad Pitt lookalike. I wanted to tell her about it before we started filming. So I kind of asked her if I could have a word with her, you know, like a vice principal. And I said 'I have a Brad Pitt lookalike here.'" After that, he remembered feeling terrible when he looked at Aniston's face. He added, "I read her face. And it was her—I felt so bad. I don't even know anything about that thing [their relationship]. I know that was in the papers but I don't know much about it. But so, of course, I called it off."

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Bruno Vincent

In the same show from 2014, Galifianakis also said something similar to Pitt. Things got more uncomfortable when Galifianakis began to explore Pitt's infamous romantic history. He mentioned Friends and he played the theme music from the show, I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts.

Jennifer Aniston says her marriages to Brad Pitt & Justin Theroux were “Successful”:



“They’ve been very successful in my opinion. When they came to an end, it was a choice that was made cause we chose to be happy & sometimes happiness didnt exist within that arrangement anymore” pic.twitter.com/STTb5n9PRa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2018

As reported by The Daily Mail, Galifianakis went on to pose a very awkward question: "Tell me, when you first laid eyes on Angelina, is it like one of those classical love stories, like when Ross first saw Rachel? You know that show Friends, have you seen it?" Pitt quietly said, "I like that song," while taking it on the chin. Then, Galifianakis posed one last question, "Do you think people maybe focus too much on your looks and don’t even realize that you’re just a s****y actor?" In response, Pitt spat in his eye.

Nevertheless, the Between Two Ferns episode aired almost six years after Pitt and Aniston's divorce, which took place in 2005. When it came to their separation, the Aniston-Pitt-Jolie scenario things more complicated for Aniston and Pitt. The actor allegedly started seeing Jolie when Aniston and Pitt were in the middle of divorcing, even though Pitt and Jolie fell in love before while shooting Mr. & Mrs. Smith, as pointed out by US Weekly.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fell in love on the set of Mr. And Mrs. Smith, while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston.



Brad and Angelina got married in 2014, then filed for divorce in 2016. pic.twitter.com/eITGLUeQG6 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 4, 2021

Vanity Fair published an interview she gave thereafter in which The Morning Show actress explained the breakdown of her marriage to Pitt. Aniston told the outlet, "It’s just complicated. Relationships are complicated, whether they're friendships or business relationships or parent relationships. I don't think anybody in a marriage gets to a point where they feel like 'We've got it!' You're two people continually evolving. There are all these levels of growth — and when you stop growing together, that's when the problems happen."