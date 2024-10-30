How The Biden-Harris Climate Agenda Could Triple Household Energy Costs

Is the Biden-Harris Climate Agenda Driving Up Energy Bills?

Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden on the 23rd anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

The Biden-Harris administration has been steadfast in its commitment to transition households away from fossil fuels toward electric energy use to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change. However, as these measures roll out, the rules, which include restrictions on natural gas appliances and incentives for electric alternatives, are generating prominent backlash.

Fear of Increased Energy Expenses

Flared natural gas is burned off at the Deadwood natural gas plant in the Permian Basin on February 5, 2015 in Garden City, Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)

With the push to electrify homes, the question of affordability looms large. Natural gas has long been a staple for American households due to its relatively low cost, especially for heating. At present, electricity costs four times more than natural gas, igniting fears that household energy expenses could skyrocket under the new policies. Experts argue that shifting entirely to electricity could triple utility bills for families.

Department of Energy Weighs In

Scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories during a news conference at the Department of Energy headquarters on December 13, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The Department of Energy (DOE) insists that electrifying homes will bring long-term benefits, including lowered emissions and eventual savings for consumers. However, Daren Bakst, the director of the Center for Energy and Environment, has echoed concerns that natural gas remains the more economical choice. He warned, “Government policies trying to block the use of natural gas in favor of electricity will significantly drive up prices, making home heating and appliance use needlessly expensive.”

New Regulations: Limits on Gas Appliances

Custom cars on the set of 'Diamond in the Back' in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 15, 2004. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Julia Beverly)

New DOE regulations target gas appliances, including furnaces and stoves, which could impact up to 60% of home gas furnaces. The administration has emphasized that these restrictions will save consumers billions in the long run by reducing reliance on fossil fuels. O.H. Skinner, executive director of the Alliance for Consumers, however, deemed these regulations a 'bait-and-switch' tactic by officials who promote electric appliances while downplaying the higher costs involved.

Biden-Harris Administration Under Fire

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at Prince George’s Community College on August 15, 2024, in Maryland. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

The administration faces criticism from multiple sectors who have found the administration’s approach ill-conceived. Energy expert, Robert Bryce, recently slammed the government for delaying the release of data that would go to show the higher electricity costs compared to natural gas. Amy Andryszak, president of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA), also emphasized that such restrictive policies could hinder energy affordability and reliability.

Trump’s Stance on Climate and Energy Policies

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024, in Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker)

As per Euro News, Donald Trump has been vocal about his opposition to the Biden-Harris climate agenda, pledging to reverse many of the current administration’s ‘climate regulations’ if re-elected. He remarked, “We have more liquid gold under our feet than any other country by far…We are a nation that has the opportunity to make an absolute fortune with its energy.”

Potential Alternatives

Cars and traffic filled the A100 ring highway at dusk on November 3, 2014. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup)

If the current electrification policies continue, households can expect higher monthly utility bills, particularly during colder months. However, one potential solution lies in a balanced approach that allows for a gradual transition, combining the benefits of electrification with the continued use of natural gas where it is most economical. Additionally, investments in energy efficiency for both gas and electric appliances could help mitigate costs and reduce emissions without compromising affordability.