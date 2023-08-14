How Taylor Swift Came On Board in Netflix's Show 'Heartstopper Season 2' Finale

Netflix's show Heartstopper Season 2 gave its finale a 'Taylor Swift touch' as the singer's folklore song Seven got featured in the show. The Netflix series' executive producers assume Swift is a fan of the show because she allowed them to use her song in their finale. Season 2 of the LGBTQ+ series dropped on Netflix last week.

The excited producer of the show, Patrick Walters, told Elle in an interview, "I have to say her team was so receptive to it. I don't have any proof of this, but I feel like they are Heartstopper fans," reported US Weekly. Waters also revealed it's not the same with 'other' artists.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Tears Up As Her '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Announcement Receives Standing Ovation

Image Source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

"Whereas with some artists that I won't name [made it] tough, and we couldn't get them in the show, Taylor Swift really came through for us," he praised. Some haw-eyed fans may have noticed earlier in the season that a folklore poster was there in Tara's (Corinna Brown) bedroom. But it wasn't until the end of season 2's finale episode that the song could be heard playing.

At first, the show's team sought the rights to the poster, and later, the Heartstopper team approached Swift's team by sending clips and writing letters to explain why the song Seven was crucial for the moment in the show. Walters further explained, "Lyrically, it's not a complete, perfect match." [with Darcy's storyline]

"But there's just something about some of the lyrics that made us associate it with Tara and Darcy," he continued. The song played after the show's main characters left prom to hang out at Nick's (Kit Connor) house, away from the nosy classmates who were staring at the only openly LGBT kids in school.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Ex Matt Healy Moves On After Split, Heads to Hawaii with New Girlfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

In the episode, it was quite a stressful night for Tara at the prom, who later found out that Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) ran away from home the night prior after an argument with her homophobic mother. The director Euros Lyn said, "Darcy's character is so strong, and she has such a sense of self that she cannot bear to live that way anymore."

Also Read: Taylor Swift Reveals Live Shows Are Her ‘Coping Mechanism’ to Deal With Her Turbulent Love Life

"As she sees it, the only way to do that is to run away from home, but still, she cannot admit that to Tara," Lyn added. The leads, Tara and Darcy, finally open up to each other at Nick's house. The Taylor Swift cue was right around the corner of that scene. The producer recalls the moment when they felt they needed Swift.

Walters recounted, "We had this beautiful montage after that [Tara and Darcy] scene of all of the friendship group having the time of their lives away from prom, just being who they are with each other, with no sense of judgment or the world looking in." He added, "The song went over that in the most beautiful way, so once we saw that, we were like, 'Oh my God, we need Taylor Swift to let us have this song.'"

Heartstopper got Taylor swift, they got big bucks 😎 — niamh👽 (@acklesbitch) August 3, 2023

Apparently, Swift saw the scene. And she found it so utterly beautiful that she agreed to give her song. Heartstopper music supervisor Matt Biffa confirmed on X (formerly Twitter), "She just thought the scene was beautiful, and we were then able to make it work."

Heartstopper is now gearing up for its Season 3 release.

Reference:

https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a44725391/heartstopper-season-2-ending-explained-review/

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lawrence Once Played Cupid For Taylor Swift and Bradley Cooper, It Did Not Go Well

Here’s Why Taylor Swift Shaves Her Legs Everyday Without a Miss