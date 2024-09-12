How Queen Elizabeth Used Her Lipstick as a Secret Signal in a Genius Way

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her impeccable dressing sense and polished mannerisms, the late queen had also developed 'secret' cues to communicate with her staff in public. According to The UK Sun, Ian Scott Hunter, the official royal footman disclosed the one unusual habit the queen had adopted with her "lipstick" to indicate she was ready to leave an event. Speaking during a special Antiques Roadshow episode titled 'Celebrate the Reign and Long Life of Her Majesty the Queen,' the former footman revealed that Queen Elizabeth was occasionally spotted wearing brightly colored lipstick when she was out in public. It appears that there was frequently a covert explanation for this behavior.

He explained: "I believe there’s etiquette that ladies do not make their faces up in public. But, she had her bag over the side and she would take her lipstick out and put it on with no mirror or anything, and that was a signal to the ladies that she was ready to leave." He added, "So, of course, they would all get their bits and bobs together and Her Majesty stands up, so they’re all ready and prepared." As per Hello Magazine, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Woman Behind the Throne Sally Bedell Smith has shared in the past that the Queen's lipstick and compact mirror are among her most valuable purse contents.

"At the end of a luncheon or a dinner, even a banquet set with silver gilt and antique porcelain, she has the somewhat outré habit of opening her bag, pulling out a compact, and reapplying her lipstick," she wrote. Insiders close to the royal family claim that Elizabeth Arden's Beautiful Colour lipsticks were some of the late queen's favorites, as she has been observed wearing them to events.

The beauty brand kept its relationship with Her Majesty very private. However, in the past, the company told The Telegraph that "we work closely with Angela Kelly [the Queen's senior dresser] and her team to ensure we provide excellent service for whatever Her Majesty requires or would like to try." Queen Elizabeth is known to have ordered a custom lipstick shade from the beauty company Clarins for her coronation, matching the color of her red Robe of State.

According to UK Express, Elizabeth reportedly chose to use a peach-colored liquid foundation because of the colors of the Hartnell-designed gown she would be wearing and her natural skin tone. According to royal sources, Elizabeth also asked Clarins to create a lipstick that was "pink to red" or a "deep, ruby red with soft undertones." The Robe of State was a very rich crimson, and Queen Elizabeth's makeup had to complement the coronation regalia in terms of color. As a result, the Queen donned a custom-colored, rich red lipstick by Clarins. Paul Duval's Evron introduced "The Coronation Lipstick" in 1953, as there was an enormous demand for the deep crimson hue after the late queen donned it for her regal event.