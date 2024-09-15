How Queen Elizabeth Reacted to Princess Diana's Tragic Death Among Millions of Mourners

Princess Diana's death was a devastating blow to her admirers and well-wishers. When the news of her tragic car crash in August 1997 sent shockwaves in the world, the royal family was quietly tucked away in Balmoral. Tears, heartbreak, and grief surrounded the British people, who, in their resentment, demanded some reaction from Queen Elizabeth II, asking, "Show Us You Care."

Britons were enraged about Elizabeth's silence and remained in that state until September 4, 1997, when she appeared outside Balmoral Castle to view the floral tributes for Diana, and on September 5, she saw other tributes at Buckingham Palace. The same evening Her Majesty announced she'd personally deliver the televised address "as your queen and as a grandmother."

Although late, the now-late Queen spoke fondly of Diana in her address, saying, "I want to pay tribute to Diana myself. She was an exceptional and gifted human being. In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness. I admired and respected her—for her energy and commitment to others, and especially for her devotion to her two boys."

She then shared how her kids- Prince William and Prince Harry have been coping with their irreplaceable loss. "This week at Balmoral, we have all been trying to help William and Harry come to terms with the devastating loss that they and the rest of us have suffered."

In addition, the late Queen, who never bowed to anyone, made an exception for Diana during her final farewell alongside the rest of the royal family as The Washington Post reported, "It was not a quick bow, nor a shallow one. The woman accustomed to being bowed by the world now lowered her head and humbly honored the princess. More than anything, it was the bow that broke the fever of anger directed at the queen and her family."

Years later, in a letter Elizabeth wrote to Lady Henriette Abel Smith, which was published, read, "It was indeed dreadfully sad, and she is a huge loss to the country. But the public reaction to her death, and the service in the Abbey, seem to have united people around the world in a rather inspiring way. William and Harry have been so brave and I am very proud of them."

In her lifetime, Diana's relationship with Her Majesty was majorly cordial but also complex at times. The royal biographer, Andrew Morton, published many books on the royal family. In one of his books, The Queen: Her Life, he details what Diana and her mother-in-law were like with each other.

Morton told PEOPLE, "She was very supportive of Diana. Diana always felt that the Queen was a kind of marital referee and that the Queen should really intervene in her husband's relationship with Mrs. Parker Bowles. But the Queen's policy was to hope for the best."