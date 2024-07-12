How Protective Mother Melania Trump Feels About Her "Mummy Boy" Barron's Debut At MAGA Stage

Since childhood, the former First Wife Melania Trump has been fiercely protective of her son Barron Trump. She did all she could to save her son from the prying eyes and her controversial husband Donald Trump's scandals. However, the 18-year-old has now been in the spotlight, recently debuting at the MAGA rally. But, how does his Slovenian mother feel about her son's first flight?

The youngest Barron, although came late in the family, witnessed his father's fame and larger-than-life reputation from the start. He was barely 10 years old when the Republican front-runner was first time elected as the United States president in 2016. Despite towering over his father at 6 feet 9 inches, his mother insisted on personally preparing lunch and dinner and accompanying him to every event, watching over her baby boy.

The graduate is a mirror image of his mother, silent and withdrawn, smiling shyly and either staying quiet or speaking less. But, Melania was always glued by her boy's side. However, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, the "mummy's boy" broke away from the shield and appeared confident at his father's MAGA campaign rally where Trump introduced him to the political arena, "Welcome to the scene, Barron. He has had such a nice easy life, now it's a little bit changed."

Barron waved to the cheering crowd, receiving a warm welcome from the MAGA supporters. His politician father acknowledged the outpouring of love and said, "You're pretty popular!" While the politically involved family was present at the rally, Melania, once again, was absent. Apparently, she was busy hosting a Republican fundraiser miles away in New York, being true to her "silent supporter" reputation.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) December 4, 2019

A close family source dished, "While he was still a minor she zealously protected him and we knew very little about the details of his daily life. I think he's allowed to make more decisions for himself now [that he's 18]. He can invite anyone to dinner he wishes. He's slowly becoming more public. Melania would support whatever decision he made, she would be there to give advice, no matter what her thoughts were privately."

Barron Trump’s high school graduation today where Melania, Donald, and Viktor Knavs were all in attendance. Congratulations Barron! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/9lWnvjWisB — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) May 17, 2024

Some Insiders also told the Daily Mail that Trump wants to establish a generational political dynasty akin to his rivals Clintons and Kennedys. Thomas Gift, head of the Centre on US Politics at University College London, said, "[Trump] wants his last name to reverberate through the halls of power in Washington long after he exits. If Trump wins in 2024, you can bet he'll want a large role in anointing his likely successor, preferably someone who's part of his family tree."

Besides Barron, who's become increasingly popular among Americans and piquing people's interest in his whereabouts, his other two sons, Don Jr. and Eric had been in the political spectrum way before the 18-year-old. So, who could be a successor to Trump? According to Gift, "The problem is, there's still only one Donald Trump. He's a uniquely iconoclastic figure who can't easily be replaced, even by his own kin."

Previously, Trump himself said that his son Barron has a political inclination in an interview on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, "And he's really been a great student. And he does like politics. It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" as per The Hill.

And with his recent political debut, the speculations are rife he is likely to choose politics as his career as Melania's former White House staff Stephanie Grisham said, "He's statesmanlike. It's almost like royalty."