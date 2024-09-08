How Princess Diana Would Have Actually Felt About Meghan Markle—As Well As Sons' Feud—Per Expert

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would "step back" from their positions as senior members of the royal family. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the Buckingham Palace stated on February 21st. The Sussexes soon relocated to the United States and agreed to a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey that further strained their ties back home. Harry subsequently published his controversial memoir, Spare, which crumbled any hope for reconciliation. Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, commented on the broken relationship between the two brothers and opined that Princess Diana would not have permitted her boys to separate.

“If Diana were still here, I doubt if the rift between her sons would ever have got so deep. She would have found a way to make them understand one another and resolve their differences. And that’s another great sadness about the tragedy that led to her death,” Bond remarked in an exclusive to OK! magazine. The BBC correspondent also argued that the late Princess of Wales would have supported Harry and Markle's decision. “I think she would also have done her best to support Harry and Meghan and would have had a great deal of sympathy with their decision to make a life outside the Palace walls. After all, she had paved the way for that."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dominic Lipinski

The 'warring' brothers recently attended their uncle's funeral discreetly. The UK Sun reported, that Prince William and Harry attended the funeral of Diana's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes. A source revealed, “I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly.” A local added, “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.” The estranged brothers are said to be locked in silence and there seems to be no mending of ties in the horizon.

William is rumored to be planning his coronation and he wants his younger brother to be excluded, as per Fox News. "They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad," one of their closest friends claimed. The author of The King, Christopher Andersen, however, is still optimistic that William won't exclude Harry on his special day. "Despite all the bad blood between the brothers, I’m convinced that, when the time does come, William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling, now fifth in line to the throne, from his coronation," he said.

"Things probably have never been worse between the brothers than they are now," Andersen added. "William and Charles have pretty much made the joint decision to effectively cut Harry out of their lives, at least for the time being. There is no sign of a reconciliation on the horizon, and everyone involved seems to have pretty much come to terms with that."