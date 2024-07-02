How Meghan and Harry's Royal Return Could Pose a 'Big Problem' for King Charles

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got together, their relationship with the royal family has been quite turbulent. Back in 2020, the couple announced their decision to step back from their senior royal roles. Relations between the couple and the monarch have rapidly shifted and worsened after they moved to the U.S. Over the years, we've heard numerous speculations about the ongoing feud. If the Sussexes were to reconcile with the royal family, they could potentially return to the royal fold soon. However, according to Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker, their return would pose a significant challenge for King Charles, as reported by OK! Magazine.

Speaking to GB News, Walker said, "In terms of the Windsor family, perhaps there's a situation where — if there's a lot of reconciling and a lot of talking — they could come to some kind of agreement or, at least, be a bit more civil than perhaps they have been in the last few years." He added, "In terms of becoming working members of the royal family again, I don't think it would be up to King Charles — look at the opinion polls of Harry and Meghan on both sides of the Atlantic."

Walker further said, "Let's just talk about the UK for now. They consistently poll, since the publication of the Netflix series and Harry's memoir "Spare", at the very bottom... of the Royal Family - apart from Prince Andrew, who's slightly below them." He continued, "That's a big problem because if they become working members of the Royal Family again, it's taxpayers — it's us as the public — who would have to pay for their security, the staff travel, and all the rest of it." Walker also believed that even if Harry agreed to return, Markle would prefer to stay back in California.

Moving ahead, Walker said, "I don't think they want — well, I don't think Meghan wants — to be a working member of the Royal Family again because clearly she disliked it so much last time. She talked about it at length during the Oprah Winfrey interview - so I don't see that happening." He added, "I think it's very sad that Prince Harry has effectively lost most physical contact with his nearest and dearest, even if there's the occasional video call to Montecito."

The royal editor said, "I think Prince William and Princess Catherine would have very strong opinions on whether Harry and Meghan should be allowed to become working royals again, and that would have to be considered by King Charles if he was the one to make the decision." Walker emphasized the differing dynamics between Harry and the other male members of his family: "I think there's a clear difference between King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales because there is some bond still between Harry and his father."