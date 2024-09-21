How Matthew Perry Got Double-Crossed by Those in Charge of Shielding Him From Drug Usage

Matthew Perry's death in unforeseen circumstances raised several questions until the police made arrests recently. Dr. Salvador Plasencia had reportedly visited Perry's home in the upmarket Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles per Daily Mail before his death. Ignoring the addiction history of the actor he went on to inject a heavy dosage of Ketamine into the Friends star that led to significant body freezing and blood pressure spiking, the prosecutors alleged.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

However, after the medical emergency was dealt with, the doctor told Kenneth Iwamasa, the NBC rom-com sitcom star's live-in assistant, "Let's not do that again." The 54-year-old actor was given three to six shots of ketamine every 24 hours a few days before his untimely passing. Blaming the negligence, the prosecutors questioned why the drug was left with the assistant despite knowing his addiction hazards. Plasencia and Iwamasa are among five people, including another doctor, who has been booked under the conspiracy of Perry's death last year in October. Martin Estrada, US Attorney for the Central District of California, said, "The defendants in this case knew what they were doing was wrong," at a news conference.

5 people have been charged in relation to Mathew Perry’s death pic.twitter.com/j1AG0oAcp4 — Ser (@Ser229274993971) August 16, 2024

Adding on he mentioned, "They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr Perry but they did it anyway. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr Perry than caring for his well-being." Perry's stepfather in a statement said, "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew's death but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken this case very seriously." The close aides and their negligence came across as a shock to Perry's family, friends, and fans. Moreover, Jasleen Sangha, also known as 'The Ketamine Queen' was named among the defendants in the case.

Mathew Perry’s death feels like a personal loss. It causes so much grief and sadness, it renders you utterly devastated to even think about…

he filled a void, a vaccum in us that we didn’t even know existed 💔

#matthewperry pic.twitter.com/wwVunuN5S6 — ⁵² (@maplehll) October 29, 2023

She has been charged on several counts, namely, one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine according to People. Iwamasa and the doctors could face prison punishment of up to 15-25 years if proven guilty. Meanwhile, Sangha could face a jail sentence of up to ten years minimum and a life sentence by jury if they press stringent action against them during the trials. It is to be noted that out of the five held responsible by the state police, three were very close to Perry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

The unfortunate announcement by the police revealed that the actor may have been alive today if certain actions were given a second thought. Previously, Perry spoke up about his addiction- "Not only do I have the disease, but I also have it bad. I have it as bad as you can have it, in fact. It's back-to-the-wall time all the time. It's going to kill me." He had been to rehab almost fifteen times in his lifetime.