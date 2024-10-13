Laura Loomer has been stirring up a lot of talk lately. It’s not just about her right-wing views but also about how much her looks have changed; people can’t help but notice the transformation she’s gone through, which has left many people on social media shocked. Loomer's new look caught attention when she joined Donald Trump on a visit to firefighters on September 11, 2024. This appearance was surprising to many.

Laura loomer’s evolution from an average looking human to Jigsaw has to be one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/SOa1gdjIrG — Czarina (@fishontherun2) September 11, 2024

The internet quickly lit up with comments about Loomer's changed appearance. Many users on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts: @fishontherun2 kicked things off, saying, "Laura loomer's evolution from an average looking human to Jigsaw has to be one of the craziest things I've ever seen." Others chimed in with their own takes. @Show713 wrote, "She was always hideous, the inside just matches the outside now." @libertymama86 simply stated, "Loomer is a tragedy." @Plebian608 joked, "I'm more worried about the possibility that she is grooming that mustachioed child."

She was always hideous, the inside just matches the outside now — Tormentor of Racists (@Show713) September 11, 2024

@GNQ__ asked, "Why does she look like she's wearing a purge mask." @XAmelia_SageX quipped, "On today's episode of 'Things I didn't know, I don't want to see.'" @BrianGriff66 added, "If it's any consolation her personality is uglier than these pictures." @MikePenceMom painted a vivid picture: "Imagine you're a newborn child, you make your way out of your mother, and that is the first face you see. Really, it's a tragedy in the making." These reactions show just how startled people were by Loomer's new look.

Imagine you’re a newborn child, you make your way out of your mother, and that is the first face you see.



Really, it’s a tragedy in the making. — Mike Pence’s Mother (@MikePenceMom) September 12, 2024

Loomer has been open about her plastic surgery in the past. In 2017, she excitedly shared about getting a nose job. "I am so excited for my nose job!!" she wrote on an Instagram post which is now deleted. "How could anyone say no to this? It's life changing." Her surgeon, Dr. Joseph Pober, was known for supporting Trump. He said, "I see no reason not to be the pro-Trump plastic surgeon."

Lmao Jigsaw hahahah yo — 💎JOHNNY💎 (@Dddin08) September 12, 2024

Pober also shared photos of Loomer's lip injections on social media. But being open about her procedures didn't shield Loomer from criticism. Over the years, both Trump supporters and critics have commented on her changing looks. Some have suggested she chose her surgeon based on political views rather than skill.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephanie Keith

It's worth noting that Loomer is also routinely mocked for making inflammatory statements about all sorts of things, from religion to 9/11; in the past, she even claimed the tragic event was an 'inside job,' as per CNN. Then, just last month, Loomer found herself in hot water for a racist tweet about Kamala Harris. She wrote, "If Kamala Harris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center." This comment drew criticism from all sides, including fellow Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene called the tweet 'appalling and extremely racist,' saying it doesn't represent Republicans or MAGA supporters, as per Nicki Swift. This led to a public spat between the two women, further fueling online discussions about Loomer.