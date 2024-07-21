How Kim Kardashian Reacted When Mother Kris Jenner Threatened to Throw Her Out of the House

Kris Jenner once refused to take more insults from her daughter Kim Kardashian and consequently threatened to boot her out of the house. In one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians from 2015, the mother-daughter duo got into a heated argument where Kim accused momager of being a "bad" mother to her and her sisters. However, it didn't sit well with Kris who, at one point, demanded Kim leave the house.

Apparently, Kim was upset with the Kardashian matriarch for being "too sentimental" about her sister Khloe Kardashian's troubled marriage with the former NBA star Lamar Odom. The SKIMS mogul lashed out at Kris for giving Khloe's number to Odom, "You just have a sentimental thing with Lamar and you've got to get over it. What you did created a bigger stream of problems. Her talking to Lamar and you saying 'Lamar deserves a second chance?' That is so wrong. That's being a bad mother," as per Daily Mail.

Kris told Kim her words were piercing through her and afterward texted her eldest daughter Kourtney demanding Kim leave her house. After learning about what her mom wants, the now-43-year-old said she'd happily do so. "I'll gladly move out," Kim fired, "What a nice woman she is, putting out a pregnant woman and a child. I just don't understand what my mom is thinking."

Furthermore, Kris told her daughters she'd skip the family's trip to St Barth's because of being brutally treated by Kim, "I just don't think that my heart can handle any more abuse from you guys when you get mad." Meanwhile, when Kim tried to defend her behavior, Kris said, "That's the problem. You don't realize how much you hurt people with your words." The momager spoke to the camera and clarified, "Kim can be super aggressive and super harsh. She's way out of line to speak to me like this. I would never do anything to intentionally upset my kids. I just love Lamar and she's got to respect that too."

The disagreement escalated after Kim learned her mother is still in touch with Odom, whose shady habits have hurt her sister Khloe and her marriage with him. While Khloe was trying to move on, their mother Kris kept talking about her troubled son-in-law, which Kim argued made it difficult for Khloe to forget her past. "Even though we all love Lamar, I feel like now my mom just kind of set everything back," per E! News.

Kris later acknowledged Kim's intentions but explained despite what happened between Khloe and him, she still loved her son-in-law as her own, "I get it now. I didn't understand it as much because I considered him like one of my own. And then he tries to reach out to me, just like I would never not respond to one of you guys, it's just not in me not to respond to somebody that I love."

However, Kim still insisted, "She's [Khloe] ready to get over him If she keeps on hearing about him from you, it's going to take longer and she's going to get sucked back in and she just doesn't need to be in that space."