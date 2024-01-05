Here’s How Kim Kardashian Threw Shade at Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori’s NSFW Pictures

Kim Kardashian has continued to pioneer the entertainment industry through her many talents including entrepreneurship. The Kardashians star earned her fame from the show and went on to conquer the fashion industry through her clothing brand ‘SKIMS’. While her endeavors continue to earn the recognition it deserves, it isn’t the only reason she finds herself in the spotlight. After her marriage with her ex-husband, Kanye West fell through, she found herself at the center of attention once more. West moved on with his Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. Although Kardashian did date Pete Davidson, she's currently single.

Recently, the West posted a series of NSFW pictures of his wife on Instagram that caused quite a stir on the platform. Many strongly criticized her outfit and took note of Censori’s resemblance to Kardashian in the comment section of his posts. Moreover, they each expressed their concerns for his four children whom he shares with Kardashian.

They were particularly concerned for his oldest daughter, North West. However, it seems like the pictures not only turned the heads of fans and critics but may have caught the eye of his ex-wife, who has decided to allegedly clap back at her ex through pictures of her own.

According to The U.S. Sun, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself flaunting a racy black leather bikini set. The mom of four completed her outfit with a snazzy pair of matching leather gloves and sunglasses. Furthermore, she savagely posed in her illuminated luxury swimming pool at night. A highlight of the story was her giving the bird to the camera! The beauty mogul held both her middle fingers up with her tongue out to complete her pose insinuating that she was unfazed and living her best life.

Previously, she shared a childhood picture of herself in a similar avatar flipping off the camera. This younger version of herself looked nonchalant while rocking a peppy ensemble. Kardashian seemed to be wearing a cozy black dress paired with knee-high boots accompanied by glittery sunglasses. She flashed a dazzling smile as she posed for the picture in what seemed to be a hallway with floral wallpapers.

This comes after fans anticipated a response from the reality star in all three of West’s posts featuring Censori in risque ensembles. A popular forum on Reddit dedicated to the Kardashian family drama triggered a wave of responses after asking: “How’s Kim going [to] respond? And is the skims mi do thong *oh the shade*” One person asked curiously: “How will Kim respond?” A second one said jokingly: “KK [Kim Kardashian] cannot think this through so the go-to is a lie.”

A third one claimed: “Kim will respond in 1-3 business days with a photoshoot, her outfit will consist of 2 bandaids and a cork.” While this wasn’t exactly spot on, Kardashian did indeed post a picture of herself on the Meta platform donning a similar aesthetic. Whether it was a coincidence or not is yet to be confirmed by Kardashian and her representatives.

