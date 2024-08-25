How John Stamos Almost Ended Up Joining Scientology in the 80s: 'Creepy as F–k'

The Church of Scientology has gained notoriety ever since its foundation was laid in 1950. Many call it a new religious movement whereas others suspect that Scientology is more akin to a cult. Actor John Stamos had his run-in with the controversial organization as well. The now-61-year-old actor detailed his experience with Scientology in the 1980s and how he almost became a part of it in his explosive memoir If You Would Have Told Me. Stamos revealed in his book that it all started when his former acting teacher managed to slip him some books on Scientology.

“I’m walking to my car and Mia runs out and hands me my workbooks,” Stamos wrote in his book. “‘Hey, you forgot these.’ She adds an extra book, the size of a brick, to my stack. ‘Start with this one,’ she says, smiling. ‘I think it will open your eyes to some amazing things.’”

Mia encouraged Stamos to meet her at an address that Stamos later discovered was Scientology’s Celebrity Centre in Hollywood, California. “I crack open the book while on my shift at Yellow Basket restaurant,” Stamos wrote. “There’s a lot about control: controlling your reactionary mind, controlling energy, controlling space and time.” Stamos barely lasted there for more than a few minutes.

The Full House actor was immediately put off by the Celebrity Center during his first visit. He described the location as a mix of 'grand, ornate and creepy as f–k — a cross between Chateau Marmont, Disney’s Haunted Mansion and a mental hospital.' But the actor still took a brief trip inside the building to participate in a famous Scientology 'auditing' session. “All I can think about is the Wayback Machine from The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show deployed by the genius beagle, Mr. Peabody, and his adopted human boy, Sherman, to time travel through different dimensions,” Stamos recalled.

“I’m handed two round things that look like cans. I put one to my ear and the other to my mouth and mimic talking into an old-timey telephone: ‘Hello, there.’” he further quipped. But that's not all. It appears as though Stamos' reaction to the environment at the Celebrity Center irritated Mia and there was a 'weird little man' who presided over the session and even pinched Stamos on the hand. “He begins to question me about committing crimes and asks if I have negative thoughts about Scientology or L. Ron Hubbard and probes into some strange sex inquiries,” Stamos wrote in his memoir.

“The Wayback Machine needle jumps in the corner, and Mia looks disappointed. I’m not Scientology material. Darn it.” Stamos included a few other things about his life aside from his little encounter with the Church of Scientology and how he steered away from them. However, it is worth noting that Stamos isn't the only Hollywood A-lister to have been associated with the controversial church. Some other popular celebrities have been linked with Scientology for a long time, including the likes of Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss, John Travolta, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith.