How Jimmy Fallon ‘Saved’ Anya Taylor-Joy When She Felt She Was Going to ‘Die’ at Met Gala: “Hand of God”

Anya Taylor-Joy credits Jimmy Fallon with once saving her life. During a November 2022 interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 26-year-old actor recalled a previous interaction she had with the TV host at the 2018 Met Gala.

She told the "pretty cuckoo bananas" scenario after thanking him for saving her life during her only visit to the fashion spectacular. “I was wearing a dress that was ridiculously heavy and I couldn’t really move,” Taylor-Joy said, per Independent. “I was just kind of trying to get through the evening and at the end of the night, I’m at the top of the stairs, and the gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld walks past me and has a very complicated, like, three-train thing, and I get wrapped up in it,” she shared about how she almost tripped over Steinfield's gown!

anya taylor-joy on the tonight show with jimmy fallon pic.twitter.com/vUk369LncP — best of anya taylor-joy (@anyafolders) November 17, 2022

The Queen's Gambit actress shared how Steinfeld's gown made her feel, poking fun at it, “And I’m like: ‘Oh, I’m going to die. I’m going to die on the steps of the Met, darling.’”

She continued by saying that Fallon was the one who got her out of trouble and was really considerate about it. “Literally just out of nowhere the hand of god came out and pulled me out of it and it was you,” she continued. “And you were just so sweet about it. You were like” ‘Hey, I’m Jimmy, nice to meet you.’”

Taylor-Joy added that she had a better time at the event after the kindness shown by Fallon. “You were next to Sarah Paulson and after that, my night got much better cause I actually knew somebody there,” she told the comedian. “So thank you.”

anya taylor-joy shares how jimmy fallon saved her life after she got caught in hailee steinfeld’s dress during the 2018 met gala pic.twitter.com/D2o0w2z1UM — hourly anya taylor-joy (@everyhouranya) November 17, 2022

Fallon also related his recollection of that incident. “I do remember that. You were going down.”

Taylor-Joy has already spoken about her close call at the Met Gala. She remembered how she first met Steinfeld when she got caught in her dress in a March interview with British Vogue. “One of my favorite memories from the Met is the lovely Hailee Steinfeld, who I have not met yet, she had a very long dress and she didn’t see me,” she said. “And she walked past, and I got caught up in her skirt and I was really going to topple straight down the stairs.”

i’m cryin at that story of anya taylor-joy getting trapped in hailee steinfeld’s dress at the met and nearly falling down the steps before jimmy fallon saved her bcos for some reason she looks SO mad at him 😭 pic.twitter.com/iDvQVIUiG1 — ham yoyo 🚀💫 (@scifibis) March 24, 2022

She thanked Fallon once more for saving her. “I was like, ‘Thanks!’ Like, ‘Wow! That was an intense two minutes!’ You know, I thought I was going to die, and then Jimmy Fallon saved me. So, thanks, Jimmy Fallon.”

The Pitch Perfect star also expressed her reaction at the time on Twitter by posting, per BuzzFeed, “Not me being the possible cause of sending Anya Taylor Joy down the colossal staircase. Thank god for Jimmy Fallon & honestly thank god for you ATJ... I can’t wait to properly meet!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

