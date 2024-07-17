How Ex-President Donald Trump Has "Changed" After Surviving Assassination Attempt: Insider Reveals

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt and according to an insider, he may have a new perspective on life. A Florida lawmaker in touch with the ex-president's inner circle revealed that the Republican front-runner is a "changed man" post the shooting incident. Trump, who's running for the presidential elections in November, was attacked by a 20-year-old gunman during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A self-described born-again Christian, Rep. Maria Salazar, spoke to someone "very close" to the 78-year-old who said the changes in Trump are so apparent that everyone around him can feel his sense of awakening. "He believes that God has given him another opportunity. He believes that God spared his life and that he is a – I'm not sure if spiritual is the word or the adjective. I'm not sure if it's more contemplative. But I do know that he is a different man," Salazar told Daily Mail.

“Fear not, for I am with you” pic.twitter.com/xJJiJ31Jeb — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 14, 2024

Trump made his first appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee after being injured amid a cheering crowd. While he was the same man who could boldly walk into a room and command the space, something about his changed demeanor at the convention took everyone by surprise. His "eyes were closed" during the benediction and he "prayed the whole time."

Salazar further revealed, "That changes you as a person," referring to the attempt on his life. "And when you change as a person internally because somehow the powers of heaven have touched you, then you start leading a different life … This is like BC and AD." She also insisted that God gave Trump a "second opportunity" to unite the divided Americans.

He'll never stop fighting to Save America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024

Meanwhile, the politician's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. echoed the same sentiment and described how the gunshot impacted his father. Speaking at an Axios event, Don Jr. was asked "How long will this new Trump last?" The doting son responded, "You know, I think it lasts. There are events that change you for a couple [of] minutes and there's events that change you permanently." However, he also noted that the politician will reign in his rhetoric, "Now again, it's Trump, so you're still going to be reactionary."

He also noted that his presidential hopeful father is a "fighter" who wouldn't surrender in front of his critics. "He's going to be tough when he has to be. We've seen that, he's never gonna change. But I think there will be something. I think these are momentous occasions that change people permanently," as per USA Today.

Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified document case, ruling that Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/Ck3o82u3MW — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 15, 2024

In the wake of the shooting incident on July 13, 2024, Trump's campaign has changed the MAGA tone toward "unity," insisting the ex-president has "changed." However, in his latest unhinged post after Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed his Classified Documents case, the businessman-turned-politician was back with the same rhetoric of being a victim of political persecution with his usual vocabulary like "Witch Hunts" and "Zombie case."

As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday, this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts — The January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C., the Manhattan… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 15, 2024

On Truth Social, he wrote, "As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday, this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts. The Democrat Justice Department coordinated ALL of these Political Attacks, which are an Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden's Political Opponent, ME."