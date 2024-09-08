How Donald Trump May Have Destroyed Kellyanne Conway’s Marriage of 22 Years

The Trumps have been close friends of Kellyanne Conway's for a long time. Kellyanne, who was married to George Conway, and served as Donald Trump's counselor throughout his presidency, has always been a staunch supporter of the controversial businessman. Their relationship, however, was far from easy sailing at times. Kellyanne's 2022 book, Here's the Deal, in particular, proved quite contentious.

As reported by Axios, she wrote in her book, "I had two men in my life. One was my husband. One was my boss, who happened to be president of the United States. One of those men was defending me. And it wasn't George Conway. It was Donald Trump." While Donald was in office, his relationship with George was well-publicized and tense. Problems between the then-POTUS and his adviser arose because George, Kellyanne's ex-husband, was publicly criticizing Donald on social media.

Kellyanne Conway praises President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump: "Each of them had built successful careers. They were self-made entrepreneurs." pic.twitter.com/YPdF6G3DbE — The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2020

George and Kellyanne ended their 22-year marriage in March 2023. Their divorce came shortly after her book was launched. Kellyanne, as detailed in the work, held her ex-husband entirely responsible for their breakup. Their differing opinions on Trump's public policies were a major source of tension in their marriage. In contrast to George's outspoken contempt, Kellyanne was a die-hard supporter of Trump. Interestingly, it was George who introduced his wife to Donald.

It happened when George and Kellyanne moved into an apartment in the Trump World Tower in Manhattan shortly after their 2001 wedding. During a condo board meeting, George stood by the future president by arguing against the removal of Trump's name from the building. After George gave his speech, an invitation to serve on the condo board came his way; he turned it down, but his wife took it. In August 2018, George spoke with The Washington Post about the incident and said "Knowing what I know now, I would have said no and never mentioned it when I got home."

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNN, Kellyanne shared, "I just did not want to be stuck in a cable news segment in the master bedroom hearing about Trump, Trump, Trump. All I really wanted was my husband and the father of my children as I always had him." She alleged that George neglected to inform her before beginning his attacks on the Republican leader. His lack of support disappointed her, even though she acknowledged that it is a free nation and that he is entitled to voice his opinions. She added, "His vows to me, I feel, were broken because we were all in."

Meanwhile, Trump true to his character, did not hesitate to lash out at George when news of his split became public knowledge. Last year in March, he shared on Truth Social, "Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck. She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!"

I won’t pretend to understand why Kellyanne Conway divorced her husband, but this… this ought to give people pause. A former President of the United States is congratulating a woman on the destruction of her marriage. The Republican party cannot afford to nominate Trump again. pic.twitter.com/jfFquG9WPN — silverbuckeye1999 (@Hebrews_13_15) March 5, 2023

This isn't the first time a relationship has ended due to a conflict with the former president. According to a survey conducted by Wakefield Research titled Trump Effect on American Relationships, 29% of US citizens have expressed disappointment in their partners due to the present political atmosphere. Furthermore, 22% of those who took the survey said they knew a couple whose relationship took a major hit after Trump's 2016 victory.