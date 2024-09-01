How Donald Trump 'Aggressively Pursued' Princess Diana After Her Divorce

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' separation was heavily publicized by the media. But what's not known to many is that America's former president Donald Trump had once tried to "aggressively pursue" the princess after her split from the royal family, in 1996. Newsweek reported, that according to a shocking biography penned by Christopher Andersen, The King: The Life of Charles III, Diana had brushed aside Trump's romantic advances.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Georges De Keerle

"It didn't help that Trump...had aggressively pursued Princess Diana after her divorce— overtures that were rebuffed— and claimed later on a radio program that he could have 'nailed her if [he] wanted to,' but only if she passed an HIV test," Andersen wrote about Trump's relationship with Charles in the biography. The crude comments were made by Trump between 1997 and 2000 in interview sessions with radio show host, Howard Stern. "Why do people think it's egotistical of you to say you could've gotten with Lady Di?" Stern questioned him once, as per The Daily Beast. "You could've gotten her, right? You could've nailed her."

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Trump had been linked with Diana and Charles in various ways until her sad demise at the age of 36 in Paris. "I think I could have," Trump responded then. Stern raised another question in a 2000 interview with Trump and asked him if he "would have slept with Diana." "Without even hesitation," Trump answered the host. A similar claim was made by Selina Scott, a TV presenter from the United Kingdom who had a long-standing feud with Trump.

in 1992, Donald Trump was asked on a TV show who he would most like to date and his answer was Lady Diana. he said, “she’ll be available soon.” pic.twitter.com/KVQFywQVu2 — The Rubber Duck ™ (@TheRubberDuck79) December 5, 2023

"He bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets, each worth hundreds of pounds," Scott wrote in the Sunday Times. "Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife." Scott also claimed that Diana had confided in her over a dinner party once and revealed how she was growing increasingly worried about the heaps of flowers in her apartment. She alleged that Diana asked her for advice on what to do in that situation since Trump was "giving her creeps." "Just throw them in the bin," Scott reportedly suggested in response.

Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to “kiss his arse”, since the one time she mentioned him to me - when he was using her good name to sell some real estate inNew York - she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure. — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) March 15, 2023

Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, took to his X handle at one point to slam the former president after his distasteful claims. According to People magazine, Trump had alleged that Diana was among one of the many celebrities who "kissed his a**" before he went into politics. "Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to 'kiss his a**', since the one time she mentioned him to me - when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York. She clearly viewed him as worse than an an*l fissure," Spencer wrote on social media.

Donald Trump meets Princess Diana. pic.twitter.com/g10MrC23IF — AMERICANDREAM09 🇺🇸 Jack Media ~DREAM (@JackMedia7) September 25, 2023

As reported by Good Morning Britain, TV presenter Piers Morgan also asked Trump about his relationship with Diana once. "There was a flurry of stories recently that you had a little frisson for Princess Diana," Morgan questioned. "Totally false," Trump clarified to Morgan. "It was so false. I liked her. I met her in New York once standing in line and we were all shaking hands and that was the only time I ever met her. I read that story that I was calling her or something and it was so false. I did respect her but had no interest from that standpoint. But I did meet her once and I thought she was lovely."