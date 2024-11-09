How Camilla Parker-Bowles Became the Target of Public Fury After Diana’s Death: "She Was Called a..."

King Charles and Queen Camilla share a great love story, according to GBN News, a royal author claimed that the then Prince of Wales "completely adored and loved her from the moment he met her." However, Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles and Charles wed Lady Diana Spencer. This created an incomprehensible rift as the Princess of Wales famously said, “There were three of us in this marriage." Diana lost her life in a tragic car crash on 31 August 1997, merely a year after the royal couple divorced. Known as the "royal mistress," Camilla became the "public enemy number one" since she was held responsible for Diana's marital woes. "I mean, she was called hag, old bag, witch. I mean, these were the kind of words that were used about Camilla for years," royal expert Tina Browns told The Express.

"It's actually almost inconceivable how much abuse Camilla took," Brown added. "Camilla was the sort of ugly—you know, considered the ugly sort of force that had driven, you know, Diana into such pain and sadness, you know, I mean, the love that Charles had for her," the expert explained. "So, she then has to hide again. But again, stoically just waits it out and goes forth." According to The New York Times, after Princess Diana's passing, the public's anger was so intense that it was thought the monarchy might fall. Prince Charles, who was suspected of being a major contributor to Diana's unhappiness, was so terrified that he believed the mob would jeer at him or possibly attack him as he walked with his ex-wife's coffin.

Camilla Parker Bowles attend the Queen's Cup polo match at Windsor, on 7th June 1992. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mathieu Polak)

Political commentator Robert Harris revealed, “It was as if you were living in a revolutionary time. I’ve never known an atmosphere in London like it. It was borderline hysteria as if a coup might take place. Nobody knew what might happen.” “It felt like if we’d been living in Shakespearean times, the Spencer forces would have marched on London and there would have been a Spencer regency with the two princes,” Harris added, referring to Prince Harry and Prince William. As per Vogue, in his memoir Spare, in an attempt to dispel her reputation as the "other woman" and establish herself as a real royal wife, the Duke of Sussex accused her of negotiating with the British media at his expense.

“I had complex feelings about gaining a stepparent, who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” he wrote. Both William and Harry were against gaining a stepparent. Harry also wrote that he and his older brother met with Camilla in secret so they could formally be introduced to their father's love interest. According to the memoir, at first, he thought would be like a "wicked stepmother." According to People, the brothers didn't like the thought of their father getting married. However, after their marriage, Camilla was made Duchess of Cornwall. Following Queen Elizabeth's passing, Charles ascended to the throne as King Charles III and gave his wife the title of Queen Consort.