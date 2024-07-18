How An Immigration Chart Saved Donald Trump from Being Shot 'Right in His Head' by the Bullet

After a near-death experience, Donald Trump is recalling what could have saved him from a potential assassination on July 13, 2024. The "loner" gunman Thomas Crooks shot at the Republican front-runner and injured his right ear. However, a former White House physician was quoted by The New York Times that Trump believes hadn't he moved his head to read the immigration chart, the bullet would have (God forbid) hit his head.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, Trump's former doctor, told the outlet in an interview, "That chart that I was going over saved my life. He goes, 'The border patrol saved my life. If I hadn't pointed at that chart and turned my head to look at it that bullet would have hit me right in the head.'" While the 2024 presidential hopeful marveled at his good fortune, unfortunately, a man from the crowd identified as 50-year-old retired fire chief Corey Comperatore lost his life.

That last second head tilt saved Donald trumps life pic.twitter.com/Yx4zhXOxdf — Restricted Vids (@RestrictedVids) July 14, 2024

The 78-year-old politician was addressing a MAGA crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania when the shooter positioned himself on a rooftop barely 150 yards from the stage. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee tilted his head "a quarter of an inch" to read the Border Patrol statistics "early" when the bullet fortunately missed him by a few seconds.

I spoke to OUR President last night. He is doing well and as STRONG AS EVER. Thank God he is ok! If you ever wondered, your questions have been answered last night, he IS the WARRIOR this country MUST have to survive. God Bless Trump and God bless the USA!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 14, 2024

Jackson immediately flew to New Jersey from Texas to check on his former patient after learning about the potential assassination attempt. According to his account, the ex-president was reportedly being treated at his private club in Bedminster, recovering from his ear injury after being shot. However, when the physician reached there, he recalled Trump sounded "determined [and] wasn't the least bit flustered."

Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a “shooter,” or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 14, 2024

Similarly, other allies of Trump echoed, saying the ex-commander-in-chief was in good spirits, grateful to have survived an attempt at his life, and telling advisers he won't delay the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee or make any changes in his schedule. His top political advisor, Susie Wiles, updated, "He's in really good spirits — that probably wouldn't surprise anybody. [He's] getting ready to go to the convention in Milwaukee."

And he delivered as promised. The potential future president made his first public appearance, sooner than expected, on the first day of RNC. As he entered the venue, he was welcomed by a cheering crowd, chanting "Fight!" and in admiration of Trump's courage and commitment to "Make America Great Again." Although he was quiet most of the time, except for mouthing "thank you," his eyes lit up with all the love and admiration, per NBC News.

pic.twitter.com/EDpiu0kJYC — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 16, 2024

Lee Greenwood, who's been a Trump supporter from the start, played God Bless the U.S.A. song in the background as he does in all of his rallies. The lyrics made everyone emotional, including the MAGA leader and his eldest son Don Jr. On day one of the RNC, he also announced US Senator from Ohio since 2023 JD Vance as his running mate for the upcoming elections in November.

Although the shooter has been killed by the Secret Service sniper, Fox News's Brett Baier recalled his phone call with the doctor who told him, "If that bullet was a quarter of an inch different position, he would not be talking to that doctor today," per New York Post.