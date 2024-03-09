House Democrat Tweets—Then Deletes—an 'Inappropriate' Picture of Joe Biden and Sydney Sweeney

Rep. Jared Moskowitz shared and quickly removed a picture of President Joe Biden seemingly reacting to the breasts of actress Sydney Sweeney. The actress, who recently appeared on NBC's Saturday Night Live, was shown wearing a black, cleavage-revealing dress in a post on X where she had been juxtaposed with President Biden on Thursday night as he came for his State of the Union address.

As reported by Mediate, during her recent performance on Saturday Night Live, when she wore a few low-cut ensembles, some individuals took to the internet to make memes, claiming that her bare cleavage was a sign of the end of 'wokeness.' In the tweet, it seemed as if the President was responding to Sweeney's sex appeal in the image and showed him looking startled, even though the original photo showed him reacting to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Democratic congressmen can no longer post photoshops of Joe Biden admiring Sydney Sweeney's large breasts anymore because wokeness is back now https://t.co/1k3ja5Im4w — bart (@bart_smith) March 8, 2024

The 26-year-old actress pushed into revealing attire last weekend while co-hosting and portraying a stacked Hooters waitress in one joke. In fact, her SNL appearance went viral on the internet, receiving a lot of lustful praise from men. However, the widespread videos also gave rise to something else: opinion articles regarding a deeper cultural meaning, primarily written by conservatives.

I took it down, it was inappropriate — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) March 8, 2024

It is, however, worth noting that after a short while, Moskowitz removed the tweet. One of the first people to notice was Politico writer Daniella Diaz, who shared her insight on Friday afternoon via a screenshot. Moskowitz acknowledged it and tweeted, "I took it down, it was inappropriate." A representative for former Republican governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, teased Moskowitz by parodying Joe Biden's shocked face image to depict the Democratic Party's communications staff's lighthearted response to their boss's original tweet. "Exactly how it went down," the lawmaker said.

Why did Sidney Sweeney hosting SNL make every male on Twitter lose their damn mind? What is happening right now? — Chris Coffey (@coffey_) March 7, 2024

Biden caused a stir on Thursday even before he took the podium to deliver his State of the Union speech. His response to seeing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., donning a "Make America Great Again" cap went viral. Greene's Trump-popularized slogan-emblazoned hat was not the first time she made her views vocal that night. Later, while Biden was discussing border security, she called out from the crowd, "Laken Riley," whose alleged murderer entered the nation without permission. However, Biden's reaction on social media when he spotted Greene sporting the trademark red hat was the most amusing.

Republican governor Ron DeSantis' former Director of Emergency Management, who is now a freshman in Congress, revealed that he is considering a possible bid for governor in two years. On Tuesday in the Capitol, Moskowitz said, "I’m not ruling it out. I’m looking at it but it’s super early." The Florida governor's election in 2026 will be among the most closely followed because DeSantis has been termed out. Several Republicans, including Florida Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody and GOP Representatives Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz, have already either shown interest in the race or are being actively discussed. A recent survey indicates that First Lady Casey DeSantis would be a strong contender, leading some to speculate that she would be a formidable contender.