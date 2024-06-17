Hollywood Turmoil: J.Lo and Ben Affleck's Marriage Hits Breaking Point

Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly facing the end of their marriage as sources indicate that the actress and singer has reached her breaking point in trying to salvage their relationship calling it 'doomed' as per Geo News. Rumors of marital discord have been circulating for some time, and it appears that the situation has only worsened, leading the couple toward an imminent divorce. A source close to Lopez has revealed to the Daily Mail that the its is "over" attempting to fix her marriage with Affleck, who has been described as "grumpy and negative." The insider noted, "Jenny has had enough and she really tried, but she can do no more. It's not getting any better; it's worse."

I feel sorry for #BenAffleck he shouldn't have agreed to this 💩 contracted arranged marriage with #JenniferLopez #JLo 📝 We all know that's exactly what this is 🙄🤦‍♀️ Also, what has Ben done to his beautiful face!? 😬😧 — Cat🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿♀️ (@catmorrin) February 7, 2023

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in a lavish ceremony in 2022, seemed to be the epitome of Hollywood romance. However, behind the scenes, it appears the relationship has been fraught with challenges. The music industry source shared that Lopez's decision to "leave" Affleck was driven by his persistent negativity. "Jennifer is sad about the end of her nuptials but is trying to make the best of it by working out, spending time with her twins Max and Emme, and making new plans for 2025".

“Jennifer and Ben's marriage is doomed to end. They'll be divorced before long!” pic.twitter.com/3bVpsWgsJR — Latin News (@LatinoUpdates) July 31, 2022

Despite the personal turmoil, Lopez is focusing on her professional life and upcoming projects. "She is excited about going on tour next year when her personal life is on calmer ground and she can connect with her fans. She will take her tribe with her and make the most of it," as per Mirror.

Lopez, who stars in the upcoming film "Atlas," has been receiving criticism online regarding the breakup and other rumors. However, the source defended her, stating, "If people could see what she has really gone through, they would be easier on her. She is really not used to this kind of bad feedback, but she will get over it. She will march on. Jennifer is a very smart and strong woman, and she will bounce back; she always does!"

Jennifer Lopez becomes the first female artist whose name starts "J" and has 5 failed Marriages No Oscar No Grammy No Golden Globe dyslexic Voice and 0 writing skills To sell 80M records Worldwide JLegend for a reason 🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/8CcJinACei — Skylaʚɞ (@Tayriahlover) June 10, 2024

The couple, who share a blended family, are reportedly waiting until their children are done with school to officially announce their divorce. Lopez shares her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Fans of the couple have been speculating about their relationship troubles for months, with many expressing disappointment at the potential end of their fairy-tale romance. Affleck, known for his roles in films such as "Argo" and "The Town," and Lopez, a global superstar with a successful music and acting career, were once one of Hollywood's most beloved pairs.

The news of their possible divorce comes as a surprise to many, considering the couple's public declarations of love and support for each other. However, as the insider explained, "Jennifer and Ben have been through a lot together, but sometimes love isn't enough. They both have demanding careers and personal issues that have put a strain on their marriage."

As Lopez prepares for her 2025 tour and Affleck continues his work in the film industry, the focus remains on their children and ensuring a smooth transition during this challenging time. The source emphasized that both Lopez and Affleck are committed to co-parenting and supporting their children through the changes ahead.