Hollywood Jittery Over Ketamine-Related Arrests Linked to Matthew Perry's Death

A troubling widespread ketamine racket in Hollywood has been exposed by Matthew Perry's death inquiry, resulting in numerous arrests. According to authorities, Perry paid $11,000 for acquiring 50 vials of the drug, that ultimately caused his death on October 28, at the age of 54. Jasveen Sangha also referred to as the 'Ketamine Queen', is one of the main accused.

“She only deals with high-end celebs,” texts procured from her network alleged. “If it were not great stuff she’d lose her business.” A source told Radar Online, “Big names in Hollywood have been quaking in their boots for months over this investigation. Heads are going to roll over the mail drug rings keeping the rich, famous, and powerful supplied. There is also a huge probe into prescription rings, where doctor’s notes and long-term prescriptions are being traded for huge money.”

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Martin Estrada, stated in a press conference, “This network included a live-in assistant, various go-betweens, two medical doctors, and a major source of drug supply known as ‘The Ketamine Queen’. These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyway. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being.”

The Drug Enforcement Agency, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Service, among other law enforcement organizations, allegedly carried out search warrants and confiscated computers, phones, and other electronic devices related to the investigation, according to a trusted source. “They have a list of suspects. It’s got a lot of people in Hollywood on edge," the informant revealed before the arrests were made.

According to Today, Sangha is being prosecuted on nine counts, two of which are related to the distribution of ketamine that causes death. She entered a not-guilty plea, and after determining that she posed a flight risk, the judge ordered her to be jailed without bond. As stated in the indictment, Sangha "stored, packaged, and distributed narcotics, including ketamine and methamphetamine" out of her North Hollywood, California house, which the prosecution dubbed the 'Sangha Stash House'. Meanwhile, Estrada deemed it a "drug-selling emporium" during the press brief.

Additionally, according to the attorney, Sangha's phone included videos that linked to drug trafficking. One of the clips featured a voice he recognized as Sangha's describing 'cooking' ketamine in a saucepan on the stove to turn it into a powder. As per NBC News, Sangha served as the 'chief financial officer' of the Stiletto Nail Bar, a Studio City salon before its closure. “Just because it’s a tragedy doesn’t mean it’s criminal,” her attorney, Mark Geragos, defended. “I just don’t see it in terms of a criminal case...I understand people want to hold people accountable...But I think they’re going to have a very tough time holding people accountable,” he opined.