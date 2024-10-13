Hollywood A-Lister Is 'Horrified' And Hopes His S-x Tape With Diddy Isn't Leaked to the Public: Source

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' freak-off parties have become a bone of contention for Hollywood A-listers as they face the potential risk of being exposed publically. It's being reported that a famous male celebrity (identity unrevealed) is facing sleepless nights over his alleged 'sex tape' with the disgraced music mogul. He is "horrified" and fears that the tape might find its way into the public domain. The unnamed A-List celebrity's close friends told the New York Post, "It's a total nightmare. He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever."

After a New York Post article just confirmed that the young celebrity having sex with Diddy on tape, which is being shopped around, is male, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, the lawyer for a Diddy accuser, reveals two major networks are in a bidding war for the footage.



(🎥 @NewsNation… pic.twitter.com/fFCEv4xpOC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 5, 2024

"It's triggering. It feels like a betrayal and a violation and it's causing a lot of issues. It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories," the source added. Another insider revealed, "There's not much he can do about it if there was a video taken without his knowledge that somehow gets out. So all he can do is pray. He's praying that this all goes away." The damning tape is currently being "shopped around to media outlets" by "more than one person" and it "shows a man who appears to be Combs having sex with a younger male, who appears to be the A-lister" and "both of their faces are clearly visible".

Feds confirm they have video and images of Diddy’s "Freak-Offs" with “multiple victims” in federal sex trafficking, racketeering and kidnapping casepic.twitter.com/vQeMBRoeIU — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) September 17, 2024

On September 17, Combs was charged with conspiring to engage in racketeering; trafficking in sex by force, deception, or compulsion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. Despite his plea of not guilty, he was not granted bail and is still being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center located in Brooklyn, New York. As per Indy100, with a wave of 120 new accusations, 25 of whom were minor victims at the time, the I Need a Girl rapper's attorney said: "As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gareth Cattermole

"That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation." In reaction to attorney Mitchell-Kidd's remarks, Diddy's management has stated that she only desired "publicity and attention" and has denied knowing about the tape.

In recent days, Sean “Diddy” Combs received a new court date for his legal case, his mother criticized his treatment, and a former associate alleged possession of a secret sex tape involving a celebrity. Law&Crime’s Jesse Weber @jessecordweber reports. pic.twitter.com/w02YuCI7bh — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) October 8, 2024

It has been reported that one of the alleged sellers of the dubious tape hasn't given it to the authorities as yet. A Department of Homeland Security officer involved in the raid on Combs' Miami home said that authorities believe Combs recorded incriminating footage at the mansion, which was supposedly set up with sex rooms so he could record and even watch the controversial parties from a distance.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).