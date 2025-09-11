“His blood is in your hands” – Charlie Kirk Supporters Blast Biden for Fake Sympathy

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of violence.

Following his statement regarding Charlie Kirk’s death, former President Joe Biden has come under fire, with many accusing him of inciting hatred toward Republicans. Kirk, 31, a well-known influencer and conservative activist, was shot and killed on Wednesday, September 10, while attending a college function in Utah.

According to Utah Valley University (UVU), the incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem. “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones,” Biden wrote on X.

There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2025

Netizens blasted Joe Biden in the comment section of his post. “You fueled the violence shame on you!” one user wrote, while another said, “From the guy who promotes constant hatred towards MAGA.” “His blood is on your hands. You democrats wanted this. You are all sick and evil,” wrote a user. Another said, “It’s your side Joe. All the hate the left spews.”

“You need to CONDEMN YOUR PARTY for their vioIent rhetoric that led to this. The Democrat Party is the party of vioIence,” one user wrote. Another said, “Whoever is posting this trash, you called for it. MAGA extremists are the greatest threat to our democracy….. Your sympathy is fake. Your intent is fake. You have been nothing but a fake.”

“I’ll never forget the gaslighting you did during your tenure as a candidate and as president. You have blood on your hands,” wrote one user, while another said, “If Biden thinks prayers stop bullets or hatred, he’s blind. Violence like this is fed by the Left every single day, and the country isn’t fooled.”

Donald Trump, too, has blamed the “radical left” for Kirk’s murder. The president said in a video statement, “My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who bring order to our country.”

Charlie Kirk is a father and a husband. He is a human. I don’t care if you politically disagree with him nothing justifies this sick act. pic.twitter.com/FuygHfLRdm — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 10, 2025

In a heartfelt homage to conservative activist, US Vice President JD Vance recalled his close relationship with the co-founder of Turning Point USA and referred to him as a man of ideas, faith, and friendship on Wednesday (local time).

JD Vance wrote a long statement on X about how he and Kirk became friends in 2017 after Kirk messaged him following a TV appearance. “That moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today,” Vance wrote.