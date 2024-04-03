Hillary Clinton's Comment Concerning the Trump-Biden Rematch Receives Hard Criticism

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday, Hillary Clinton chastised those who were perturbed by the upcoming rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The former Democratic nominee for 2016 then presented her assessments of the two 2024 contenders. Fallon, the presenter, asked Clinton what she would say to people who were angry that those were their only options.

As per Fox News, Clinton said, "Get over yourself. Those are the two choices." Later in the conversation, Clinton incited dread by claiming that Trump poses a danger to the survival of our nation and highlighting the 'existential' nature of the 2024 race.

She further went on to explain, "I don't understand why this is even a hard choice, really. I don't understand it. But we have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what's at stake because it's an existential question. What kind of country we're gonna have, what kind of democracy we can have and people who blow that off are not paying attention because it's not like Trump, his enablers, his empowerers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do. I mean, they're pretty clear about what kind of country they want."

When asked about US voters upset with the choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton says:



"Get over yourself. Those are the two choices."



Really glad to see she's learned lessons from her 2016 defeat then!pic.twitter.com/odJl8XJ8Ei — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) April 2, 2024

Clinton received harsh criticism from many viewers for her remarks on the program. One viewer posted on X stating, "When asked about US voters upset with the choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton says: 'Get over yourself. Those are the two choices.' Really glad to see she's learned lessons from her 2016 defeat then!"

One user commented, "The entitlement of the elite political class is sickening. It needs tearing down." Another one wrote, "Americans rejected Hillary Clinton because they generally don't like killer women." A third user jotted down, "Interesting observation, Hillary, but I count three choices. It appears Mrs. Clinton hasn’t learned her lesson from how not to win an election from 2016, I would also add." A fourth added, "How she thinks everyone doesn’t see through how eveil she is."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Case

In a post published last month on X, Clinton, who was formerly Trump's political opponent in the 2016 presidential race, again attacked him over his legal issues. She said that he was the 'only person who could say they were better off four years ago.' She shared, "Multiple indictments and half a billion dollars in civil liability later, pretty much the only person who can say they were better off four years ago is Donald Trump."

Bloomberg News and Morning Consult reported that Biden now trails Trump by one point in Wisconsin after trailing by four points the previous month and that they are even in Pennsylvania, where Trump had a six-point advantage. In Michigan, the two contenders were likewise tied. Trump was leading in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina, additional states that are expected to determine the outcome of the presidential contest in November. But the only state where the presumed Republican candidate seemed to be ahead was Georgia.