Hillary Clinton Reveals She Got 'Teary-Eyed' After Trump Got Convicted: "No One Above the Law"

Hillary Clinton has been promoting her new book based on her personal and political career titled - Something Lost Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty. In her latest book, the former first lady expressed her longing to become the first female president of the United States and said that, even after eight years, she still finds it difficult to accept her 2016 defeat. She wrote: "Since 2016, people have asked me, 'Will you ever be able to move on?' Move on? I wish!" Clinton therefore had tears in her eyes when her opponent, former president Donald Trump, was found guilty in the 'hush money' trial. "And I did get a, you know, a little bit teary-eyed because I thought, "Wow, no one is above the law,"' she said.

According to the Daily Mail, the former secretary of state in the administration revealed that on the day of Trump's conviction, she had turned off her phone since she was concentrating on editing her book. However, she was surprised to notice that "her phone was blowing up" with "people she hadn't heard from in years." "I quickly read that he had been convicted of 34 felony counts for interfering in the 2016 election - because that's what that trial was about. Hush money was a means to prevent information from being made public that might have affected the vote," Clinton said. "So it was election interference."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kent Nishimura

"To see that a jury of his peers in the place he grew up, in New York, had found him guilty was, you know, very reassuring to me about our system," she told Katie Couric at Washington, D.C.'s DAR Constitutional Hall. "I got tears in my eyes then, because this man has escaped accountability his entire life," Clinton expressed her views about the GOP nominee again during a sit-down interview with CBS News. "The case, which was mistakenly called a 'hush money' case, was an election interference case. Why did he do what he did? He did it to try to keep the information from the American public so that they wouldn't turn away from him and vote for me. So, it's a pretty clear case of election interference."

Clinton also hit out at Trump for blaming the Democratic party for a foiled second assassination attempt on his life, "If he were really a leader, he should be doing what he can to calm the waters,' Clinton said. "Not try to just continue to throw red meat out there to get people riled up." "It was horror," she responded when asked about the events that occurred at the Republican leader's golf club on Sunday.

The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken… pic.twitter.com/0bBCjbbuK6 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 16, 2024

Following that, Couric read aloud Trump's tweet, which contained the remark, 'Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!'

Trump's decision to "turn what is a genuinely terrible event" into a political attack on his opponents and "literally everybody else who doesn't support him," as Clinton put it, was "incredible." "Everything that he talks about is about himself," she said. "And he doesn't, in any way, try to reach out to people. He's not interested in representing all of America and all of Americans. And this is just another really regrettable incident of that," the former first lady concluded.