Hillary Clinton Reveals How Melania Trump Once Reminded Her of a 'Little Kid': "Very Smiley But..."

Hillary Clinton recently shared her impression of former First Lady and wife of ex-president Melania Trump when she last met her at the late Rosalynn Carter's memorial service. The US Secretary of State released her new book Something Lost, Something Gained in which she recalled her face-to-face encounter with the Slovenian. Hillary described Melania as appearing like a "little kid."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

In an excerpt from the book published by USA Today, Clinton writes, "Rosalynn's grandson Jason said it had been her wish that all the First Ladies would come together for her memorial in a show of unity in these divisive times. If anybody at the White House or on Bill's or my Secret Service detail had been briefed on Mrs. Trump's plan to attend, they didn't tell me."

A poignant memorial service Tuesday in Atlanta celebrated former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s devotion to her family and her lifetime of achievements. pic.twitter.com/AjYFFNaKka — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 28, 2023

Clinton recounts, "Now, here she was, standing alone as Laura [Bush], who'd looked to be chatting with Melania when the rest of us walked in, stepped away to say her hellos. Melania had a look on her face – very smiley but uncertain – that reminded me of the little kid at the birthday party who doesn't know anyone and is waiting at the edge of the circle, hoping people are going to be nice."

And they (a group of all the former First Ladies) all welcomed Melania into the orbit as Clinton added, "We all went up to her," including POTUS Joe Biden. "Jill air-kissed her cheek, and Michelle Obama gave her one of her signature big hugs." Meanwhile, she also writes her husband and 42nd President Bill Clinton "tried to make conversation" but "met with a smile and few words. I reached out, shook her hand, and said, 'Hello, Melania, it's nice to see you.'"

In November 2023, the former model made a rare appearance at Rosalynn Carter's funeral, something outside of her comfort zone, as throughout her husband's presidency she majorly refrained from the traditional First Lady roles. As much as her presence was unexpected, she also stood out with her choice of grey-colored outfit, defying the protocol of wearing an all-black ensemble, per The New York Times.

Melania Trump spotted at Rosalynn Carter's tribute service. pic.twitter.com/IeWzttJ7D7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 28, 2023

The memorial had Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, Jill Biden, and Trump in attendance. The 76-year-old lauded the Slovenian's efforts to show up, saying, "I can appreciate how awkward it must have been, not knowing what kind of reception she would get after all her husband's insults directed at us Bushes, Bidens, Obamas, and Clintons alike."

Donald Trump has openly criticized and insulted almost all former presidents of the United States, frequently dragging their families into the political rivalry. When all other ex-presidents peacefully passed the power to their successors, the Republican candidate left the White House before Biden's inaugural ceremony, indicating his displeasure about being overthrown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton)

And to this day, he continues to target his predecessors- the Clintons and the Obamas as well as his successor Biden. Although Melania never echoed her husband's inflammatory speech, the Secretary of State gives her the benefit of the doubt in her new book, writing, "On a gut level, I have never believed that a wife bears responsibility for the actions of her husband." But, she still questioned, "Did she aid and abet her husband's worst instincts? Was she quietly complicit in his bigotry and hate-mongering?"