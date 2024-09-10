Hillary Clinton Left 9/11 Event During Solemn Moment Due to Pneumonia, Leading Trump to Attack Her

During a 9/11 memorial event in 2016, Hillary Clinton had to leave abruptly due to her deteriorating health and diagnosis of pneumonia. The temperature was soaring as several other political dignitaries like former President Donald Trump attended the event in New York. However, given the Democrat and former FLOTUS left the event hurriedly amid a solemn moment where several officials were standing in silence as the names of the victims were stated out loud, Trump decided to call her out on his social media account of X (formerly known as Twitter).

Mainstream media never covered Hillary’s massive “hacking”

or coughing attack, yet it is #1 trending. What’s up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2016

Taking a jibe at Clinton, Trump tweeted, "Mainstream media never covered Hillary’s massive “hacking” or coughing attack, yet it is #1 trending. What’s up?" But the businessman was not the only one who said something about the event. According to the NY Times, Representative Peter T. King of New York, a Republican, also recalled, "She seemed fine," as he had spoken to Clinton at 8:30 am that morning. However, an hour later she seemed exhausted as she left her position as others were paying homage to the terror attack victims by standing in silence.

Previously, Clinton had mocked the supporters of her political opponent and the businessman-turned-politician Trump in the past days by calling his supporters a 'basket of deplorables' and was actively attending rallies. The incident supplemented the previous claims made by Trump that questioned Clinton's health, reiterating the need for medical records as the two were to face off in that year's presidential elections.

A campaign spokesman, Nick Merrill, indicated that she had returned to her Chappaqua, N.Y., residence after feeling discomfort during the event. Merrill described that Clinton was feeling 'overheated' amid the humidity back then. Clinton’s physician, Dr. Lisa R. Bardack examined her and stated that she was 'rehydrated and recovering nicely. Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies.' Describing her condition the doctor added, "She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule. At this morning’s event, she became overheated and dehydrated."

Hillary Clinton 9/11 NYC pic.twitter.com/q9YnsjTxss — Zdenek Gazda (@zgazda66) September 11, 2016

A video that went viral after the event also showed the politician being dragged to the van with the assistance of two officials as her feet dangled in the air. At the same time, internet users blasted Clinton for hiding the medical issues while running for the POTUS race back then. @GoneFishingKeys wrote, "They're all too old to lead us. Need some young ones, younger congress too." @joeygilbertinc noted on X, "Anybody questioning whether or not that was a full-blown episode neurological and physical health." @JayViperTV asked, "Whoa she had a case of 30-minute pneumonia then too, eh?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jefferson Siegel-Pool

After being sent to the Manhattan apartment of her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, she emerged from the apartment in New York’s Flatiron district and even waved to onlookers and posed for pictures with a little girl on the sidewalk to share that she was doing well. "I’m feeling great. It’s a beautiful day in New York," the then-Democrat nominee for presidential election said to assure all was well and there was nothing to worry about.