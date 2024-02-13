Hillary Clinton Goes Viral Post Super Bowl Shoutout to “Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend” and Gets Trolled

A social media storm has been triggered by Hillary Clinton's lighthearted tweet congratulating "Taylor Swift's boyfriend" and the Kansas City Chiefs on their victory in Super Bowl LVIII. After a close game, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25–22 in overtime on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With this victory, the Chiefs were able to win the Super Bowl twice in a row. She shared on X, "Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend—and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community!"

So now the Super Bowl is rigged because Hillary Clinton congratulated Travis Kelce who happens to be dating Taylor Swift?



LOL!!!! Boy these MAGA conspiracy theorists I tell you. When something doesn’t lean in their favor it’s rigged. https://t.co/c6p7M1MYhH — Cliff W (@CliffW08950229) February 12, 2024

People expressed a mixture of laughter and shock at Clinton's cryptic celebration of the Chiefs' triumph, and the message soon gained popularity. Some thought it was funny that Travis Kelce was referred to as "Taylor's boyfriend," while others didn't think the message was genuine. One user wrote, "Hey Bill's wife, did you enjoy the game?" Another one added, "You couldn’t come up with a lamer tweet if you tried." A third user jotted down, "Do you only know the names of people that attend your underground meetings?" A fourth user joked, "Congratulations to America that Bill's wife will never be president!" Some users sided with Clinton and joked about turning the tweet into such a big deal. One of the users wrote, "He just won the Super Bowl, I don’t think he cares. Are you gonna watch when the Chiefs visit the Biden White House and Taylor Swift will be there as well?" and also added, "You failed to see the sarcasm from Hillary mocking everyone that has their panties in a wad over a relationship." A second user added, "She knows his name, they said it enough, she's just trolling."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Case

After announcing their relationship to the public in September, Swift and Kelce quickly rose to the top of the list of popular new couples. The singer made news at the time when she went to a Chiefs game with Donna Kelce, the mother of her lover. The phrase "Taylor's boyfriend" became popular during the recent football season when Swift and Kelce made their connection known to the public and the megapop singer started going to his games. Once uninterested in the NFL, fans known as "Swifties" turned in to watch their hero. Numerous others wore Kelce's jersey and yelled, "Go Taylor's boyfriend." But when the former secretary of state said that, NFL fans took to social media to criticize her, calling her an "objective" person who was "objectifying" Kelce and encouraging contempt with her "extremely disrespectful" jab.

This is literally why everybody hates feminism.

A bunch of hyper-privileged woke women are crying because a woman who played Barbie isn’t being considered for best actress in an Oscar’s category.



This is the feminist plight today. https://t.co/WmLCGaikWM — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 24, 2024

Last month, Clinton was again trolled for making remarks about director Greta Gerwig and Barbie actress Margot Robbie's lack of Academy Award nominations for their work. She shared on X at the time, "Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You're both so much more than Kenough." Conservative pundit Candace Owens took notice of Clinton's remarks at the time. According to her, "a bunch of hyper-privileged woke women" were venting their problems. She commented, "This is literally why everybody hates feminism. A bunch of hyper-privileged woke women are crying because a woman who played Barbie isn't being considered for best actress in an [Oscars] category. This is the feminist plight today."