Hillary Clinton Gives Harsh Advice to 'Weird, Creepy, Controlling' Trump and Republican Allies

Hillary Clinton, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, has thrown her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, the potential Democratic candidate for the upcoming presidential elections in November. Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, also offered a piece of advice to the GOP leaders. She took to her X account and stated, "If Republican leaders don't enjoy being called weird, creepy, and controlling, they could try not being weird, creepy, and controlling," as reported by HuffPost.

In the past few weeks, Democrats have frequently deemed Republicans 'weird' as the election approaches. After Trump appeared on Fox News last week, Harris' campaign called Trump 'old and quite weird' in a statement. In another instance, referring to Republican VP pick JD Vance's policy ideas, Senator Brian Schatz wrote, "Assigning extra votes to certain people based on the size of their family is weird. Banning library books is weird. The government being in people’s bedrooms is weird. The government being in the exam room is weird. Saying 'weird' is not a schoolyard taunt, it’s an observation."

If Republican leaders don't enjoy being called weird, creepy, and controlling, they could try not being weird, creepy, and controlling. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 29, 2024

A potential running mate for Harris, Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, also asserted, “These are weird people on the other side. They want to take books away, they want to be in your [medical] exam room...Don’t get sugarcoating this. These are weird ideas.” Walz gave a similar comment on CNN earlier when he said, "I see Donald Trump talking about the wonderful Hannibal Lecter or whatever weird thing he is on tonight...That is weird behavior. I don't think you call it anything else," as reported by CBS News.

I’m telling you: these guys are weird. pic.twitter.com/fvNRNf7T7T — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) July 24, 2024

Harris herself used the word 'weird' in Massachusetts. She said, "You may have noticed Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record, and some of what he and his running mate are saying is just plain weird." Political analyst, Larry Jacobs, also claimed, "I am sure that Democrats are doing a lot of polling, and this 'weird' language is very effective." Jacobs added, "If you are thinking about the Olympics of politics, Tim Walz is one of the favorites now."

This whole “they’re weird” argument from the Democrats is dumb & juvenile. This is a presidential election, not a high school prom queen contest. It’s also a tad ironic coming from the party that preaches “diversity & inclusion.” Win on policy if you can, but cut the crap please. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 29, 2024

Meanwhile, responding to the remarks by the Democrats, former Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, weighed in on the name-calling. On his X account, he wrote, "This whole 'they’re weird' argument from the Democrats is dumb and juvenile. This is a presidential election, not a high school prom queen contest. It’s also a tad ironic coming from the party that preaches 'diversity and inclusion'. Win on policy if you can, but cut the crap please." On Monday, Donald Jr., the eldest son of the former president, also shared his opinion on X. He wrote, “You know what’s really weird? Soft on crime politicians like Kamala allowing illegal aliens out of prison so they can violently assault Americans.”