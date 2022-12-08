Hillary Duff Flaunts Toned Figure in Sizzling Swimsuit Photoshoot
Hilary Duff recently shared some pictures of her Women's Health Australia cover, and folks are going nuts for the Younger star's pictures.
The mom of three has managed to leverage her successful career as a Disney Channel childhood star into nabbing a lead role in two major modern sitcoms.
Folks have also praised the actress' apparent commitment to an exercise and diet routine after popping out three kids, something Instagram users especially noticed in her blue and white bathing suit she posted online.
In the set of photos, Duff can be seen flaunting her tattoos and toned figure. In other photos on the album, she sizzles while sipping from a bottle of water, topless.
Duff purses her lips for the third photo, while striking a pose with a pair of white, flat-rimmed sunglasses in the next slide. These are all lead-ups to the Women's Health Australia "How to Build a Strong Body + Mind Like Hilary Duff" cover story.
Anytime an attractive celebrity starts smoldering online in viral photos, accusations start to fly about the supposed cosmetic procedures they've undergone. And Hilary Duff is no stranger to murmurs of going under the knife as well.
While it's known that the How I Met Your Father actress has tooth veneers, something that she's openly spoken about and in 2014, she had denied ever going under the knife for any type of work.
However there are some folks who've speculated, based on before and after photos of the actress, that she's undergone different types of procedures throughout the duration of her career.
Although folks have said that Duff has received everything from lip fillers/injections, to Botox, to breast and butt lifts, Duff said in a 2014 interview (eight years ago as of this writing, which is admittedly a long time ago and a lot could've changed since then) the Lizzie McGuire talent said that she never under the knife to alter her appearance.