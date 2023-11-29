Former first lady Hillary Clinton and former president Donald Trump were tough rivals during the 2016 presidential race. As Trump is once more the 2024 presidential hopeful, Clinton has let out a chilling warning about him while appearing on the daytime talk show - The View earlier this month. As per The Guardian, comparing the Republican leader's potential second term in the White House the former Secretary of State likened him to Adolf Hitler stating that Trump's win will herald the end: “would be the end of our country as we know it, and I don’t say that lightly”. She further stated: “Hitler was duly elected. All of a sudden somebody with those tendencies, dictatorial, authoritarian tendencies, would be like ‘OK we’re gonna shut this down, we’re gonna throw these people in jail.’ And they didn’t usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do.”

Clinton continued: "When I was secretary of state, I used to talk about ‘one and done’. What I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected and then they would try to do away with elections, and do away with opposition, and do away with a free press.” The critical views projected by Clinton came in a day after The Washington Post reported that Trump is planning to crush his opponents once he comes back to the presidential office. To use the military against civil protests on his potential first day in office, the former president has already named people he wanted to look into or prosecute and his associates have drafted preparations to perhaps apply the Insurrection Act.

7 years ago, today, @HillaryClinton warns the country, “This is a moment of reckoning for every Republican dismayed that the Party of Lincoln has become the Party of Trump. It’s a moment of reckoning for all of us who love our country & believe that America is better than this.” pic.twitter.com/0rqrZ3HRGi — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 25, 2023

Trump has privately informed friends and advisers in recent months that he wants the Justice Department to look into former employees and supporters who have turned against him during his presidency. These individuals include former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley, former attorney general William P. Barr, former chief of staff John F. Kelly, and former attorney Ty Cobb. Critics of politics have labeled Trump's concepts as harmful and unconstitutional. “It would resemble a banana republic if people came into office and started going after their opponents willy-nilly,” Saikrishna Prakash, a constitutional law professor at the University of Virginia stated. “It’s hardly something we should aspire to.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rick Wilking-Pool

Trump's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung did not provide clarity regarding the billionaire tycoon's future White House plans but indirectly stated: “President Trump is focused on crushing his opponents in the primary election and then going on to beat Crooked Joe Biden,” Cheung said. “President Trump has always stood for law and order, and protecting the Constitution.” The ongoing talks demonstrate Trump's resolve to use his position as president to avenge anybody who has opposed or attacked him should he win reelection. “This is third-world-country stuff, ‘arrest your opponent,’” Trump was heard stating at a campaign in New Hampshire in October. “And that means I can do that, too.”

