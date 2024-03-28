Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Confronted 'The View' Audience Member During Live Talk Show

Whoopi Goldberg has eyes on you. The View's host caught an audience member during live TV recording the show on his camera. The 68-year-old wasn't too pleased by his action and left the discussion with the rest of her co-hosts mid-way during the episode aired on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The all-women panelists discussed ex-president Donald Trump's legal battles and his recent loss to New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud trial. The hosts also weighed in on an appeals court's decision to slash the amount he had to pay from nearly $500 million to $175 million, per PEOPLE.

Goldberg introduced, "And I hate to tell you but he [Trump] got a big discount yesterday after an appeals court lowered his bond from $464 million to $175 million. He's also the first former US president to face criminal charges when he goes on trial April 15th for alleged Hush Money payment to Stormy Daniels."

The clip then cut to Trump addressing the media outside the courtroom. The comedian continued, "He's also said that criminal trial could make him more popular. But is it going to make him more appealing to uncommitted voters," joking, "Oh, he's got another trial; I am gonna vote for him." She asked her co-panelists, "How's that gonna work?"

While the co-hosts weighed in on the situation and shared their opinions, Goldberg noticed a man from the audience with his camera recording the live show. She interrupted the conversation, got up from her seat, saying, "Hold on a sec, hold on," and approached the guy and confronted him.

"Sir, I have to stop you with the camera, 'cause I can see you," the former actress calmly called out. However, she ensured to say it firmly so the man didn't repeat the mistake. She politely requested, "So do me a favor, don't pull it out again."

TAKEAWAYS FROM TRUMP’S DAY IN COURT: After an appeals court lowered Trump's bond from $464 million to $175 million and a judge set a date for his hush money trial, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/I3eCMHva6b — The View (@TheView) March 26, 2024

The show's cameras didn't focus on the man but it seemed he understood her point as Goldberg seemed assured, "I appreciate that. Thank you," she said, before returning to the table. Meanwhile, the co-hosts turned around to figure out what exactly the man was up to as Joy Behar inquired to Sara Haines, "What was he doing?" She replied, "Recording."

The show went ahead as lawyer Sunny Hostin said, "This might surprise people but the lowering of the bond was very appropriate, right? We always say we want everyone to be treated across the legal spectrum in the same way and we want the law to apply equally. Bonds are not supposed to be punitive. They are supposed to make sure the person returns to the court and answers whatever charges have been ledged."

Apparently, the audience is told during the pre-show that they aren't allowed to take photographs or record a video during the entirety of ABC's daytime talk show which airs live on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET. Also, a source told the outlet that the member of the audience was present until the rest of the segment.