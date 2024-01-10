Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Abruptly Paused 'The View' Episode For This Person in The Audience

The View witnessed an abrupt halt when the daytime talk show host, Whoopi Goldberg, took notice of a female fan sitting in the audience and called her out. The show hadn't even properly started when the 68-year-old comedian turned her head and pointed out something she liked as the cameras cut to the crowd.

Goldberg said, "I just have to point something out," as the other panelists settled in their seats, including the comedian. "This young lady in the front, who is bedazzled within an inch, is looking fabulous. Yes, you," she called out to a particular woman. The show cameras shifted focus towards the crowd, per The Sun.

The woman was wearing a silver headband alongside a shimmering, sequined purple jacket with a fuschia collar. Meanwhile, moderator Joy Behar figured another guest near the woman Goldberg pointed out who also seemed to be dressed elaboratively.

"There's another young lady on the other side," Behar signaled. However, this time, the cameras didn't focus on that guest. Goldberg once again said, "That's a teenager," she laughed and grabbed her note cards to begin the show. "Y'all look amazing today. You're just a good-looking audience."

The 68-year-old recently had an awkward encounter during the show. During an episode aired on January 9, 2024, the all-women panel discussed the predicament of an anonymous husband asking for help who said his wife stopped allowing him to give her foot massages after he admitted to having a fetish.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, "You have to entertain your partner's kink, within reason," per The Independent. This prompted the comedian to walk away from the show's set briefly. She excused herself before leaving the discussion midway, "Excuse me for a second. Keep talking!"

Griffin quipped, "Whoopi has left the building." Apparently, the Sister Act star went off-stage to hand over something to the show's staff, but cameras didn't show the "thing" she gave. Meanwhile, the panelists discussed in detail the topic of kinks and fetishes until Goldberg returned to her seat.

Moderator Joy Behar added, "You know, not to brag, but my feet have created foot fetishes out there, so I can't really respond to this because I feel that I'm responsible for the fetishes." Fortunately, by this time, Goldberg returned, and the 81-year-old enquired why she walked off.

The Color Purple actor explained, "I was so enamored by what you were saying that I felt that I needed to take a breath so I could just get myself together, so I could come back to the table! So, I just got up and walked away and just got myself together!" Behar added, "This is what my feet do to people."

"This is what this conversation does to people. It makes them get up and move," Goldberg responded, concluding, "I don't care because my feet are huge, and no one wants to touch them."

