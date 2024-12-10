Trump Abruptly Told Crew to 'Turn off Those Cameras' After Seeing Himself on Screen: "I Have to..."

Donald Trump's recent rally in Michigan took an unexpected turn. The former president, known for his distinctive hairstyle, got upset about how his hair looked on camera. During the event, Trump noticed something odd on the big screen— his famous 'combover'. He quickly ordered his staff to 'turn off those cameras' and explained to rallygoers why his hair looked 'very severe' from that angle. He stated, "I have to just interject if you would turn off those cameras…see the screen up there of me? That’s very severe, that combover...that’s a severe sucker."

"It looks okay from the other side, but that is very severe. I apologize. Man, I looked up there and said, 'Whoa. Look at that.' Wow, that's like a work of art," Trump remarked, unhappy with what he saw. This prompted a wave of mockery on social media. A person on X, slammed, "He's so vain." Another remarked, "President Trump making fun of his own hair is COMEDY GOLD." Meanwhile, a fan praised Trump, "A man who can make fun of himself is a man at peace with himself, completely and unapologetically being himself, never shy about being put on the spot, with nothing to prove and no fear of ridicule." In a similar vein, a supporter gushed, "The great ones laugh at themselves, that’s why he’s the GOAT "

President Trump has endured criticism and insults for many years with people accusing him of wearing a toupee but he’s proven it’s all his own natural hair! pic.twitter.com/SMUoNwMG40 — josette caruso (@josettecaruso) July 21, 2024

Meanwhile, a netizen opined he would look fine bald. "As a guy that started shaving my head over 23 years ago, I would be happy to see Trump become a member of the club. I think he would look good as a bald man and pull it off without any problem." However, it was not just Trump making jokes about his hair. President Joe Biden also poked fun during a speech to union members. He quipped, "Remember when he was trying to deal with COVID-19, and he said just inject a little bleach in your vein? He missed, it all went to his hair," as per The Nebraska Examiner.

Biden: Remember when Trump was trying to deal with COVID, he suggested injecting a little bleach in your veins… he missed, it all went to his hair pic.twitter.com/log85VsldO — Acyn (@Acyn) April 24, 2024

Trump recently survived an assassination attempt with a minor 2 cm-wide gunshot wound to his right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. This resulted in an unexpected fashion statement. As Trump donned a bandage over his ear at the Republican National Convention last week, MAGA supporters sported the same in a show of support.

At the Michigan rally, the GOP nominee didn't just focus on his hair. He also discussed his plans for the country including removing taxes on tips, when he joked, "Barbers get tips. I don't give mine a big tip because I don't think they do a very good job," as per Fox News. Trump's campaign has said they want to focus more on uniting the country after the attack.

This article originally appeared 4 months ago.