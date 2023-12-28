Here's Why True Thompson Wrote a Mean Note to Mom Khloe Kardashian’s Makeup Artist

In a recent revelation on social media, the world caught a glimpse of the unfiltered honesty of a 5-year-old critic, True Kardashian, daughter of Khloe Kardashian. Renowned celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm, responsible for curating the glamorous looks of Kardashian, shared a series of photos from Kim Kardashian's star-studded Christmas party in her Instagram post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

What stole the spotlight, however, were the assertive notes left by young True, expressing her strong opinions on her mother's makeup choices. Affixed to a wall, the first note stated, "No glitter girl ever again!!! Please," emphasizing the plea for a glitter-free aesthetic. True drove her point home with a second note that simply stated, "NO." Kardashian, perhaps taking heed of her daughter's clear instructions, opted for a glitter-free makeup look for the festive occasion, per The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

The Good American founder's makeup for the night featured warm eyeshadows complemented by generous mascara application, bronzer to highlight her features, and a nude, pouty lipstick. While True did not mince words when it came to critiquing her mother's past makeup choices, the Kardashian family isn't a stranger to controversies. In a previous incident from March, critics slammed Khloe for reportedly using filters on True. A video surfaced where True appeared to notice a filter on her own face, leading her to pinch her nose, which had seemingly returned to its natural shape after the filter glitch.

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

Over on Reddit, per The US Sun, a compassionate user took the initiative to share the clip, leading to an outpouring of sorrow from fellow users who empathized with True's evident awareness of the filter's influence on her appearance. One commenter highlighted the somber note, stating, "The nose pinch by True is actually sad. It's like she notices the difference the filter makes and was testing it." Another critic directed their disapproval towards Khloe, stating, "It's nothing bad about beautiful True; it's her shallow mother that makes me sick."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The discussion escalated as individuals expressed concern about the potential impact on True's self-image, with one person lamenting, "Oh my god, she is already teaching her daughter because she noticed the difference in her nose. Soon she will be questioning why her nose doesn’t look like the filters. Terrible." As the Kardashian saga continues to unfold on social media, True's candid notes and the subsequent absence of glitter in Khloe's Christmas party look serve as the latest chapter in the ongoing narrative of the reality TV family's public scrutiny and commentary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

According to The US Sun, she recently treated True to an unforgettable experience at a Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams game. Splurging $100,000 on a VIP suite, it was True's first live football game, an event Khloe ensured was nothing short of spectacular.

