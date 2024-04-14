Here's Why Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Slept in Different Bedrooms for 3 Years Before Split

Tori Spelling is letting the world into her bedroom after her breakup with her husband of 18 years Dean McDermott. The 50-year-old actress has set the record straight on McDermott's previous claims that a pig slept on their marital bed. Spelling finally revealed what really went between the couple's sleeping situation.

On her misSPELLING podcast, she clarified her ex-husband's claims that their animals, pigs, and dogs have drifted the couple apart. She began by confirming that the ex-couple hadn't shared the bed for nearly 3 years "by choice," per PEOPLE.

"Like, he gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true," she explained. However, she admitted that a pig did sleep between them but only for some time when the animal was still a baby. The reason for the "intrusion" was the animal was used to "cuddling," as told by its previous caretakers. So, Spelling obliged.

She defended herself, "I was just following orders that it was used to snuggling and it needed that for a few nights," adding, "But then when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed.' And I was like, 'Understood.' And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed."

In 2021, when the 90210 actress appeared on Jeff Lewis Live, she accepted that while McDermott had been away, her kids and their dogs had been keeping her company on her bed. "Right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed." Lewis inquired, "So he's in the guest room?" She responded, "He's in a room."

However, she insisted that the "animals and kids didn't come between us on the bed." Rather, she claimed that McDermott told him her habit of sleeping with the TV on drove him away from her.

"I think I had the TV on for distraction, like, to distract from my life. Like, I would just zone out and be entertained, which is what my dad [Aaron Spelling] said that's what he always wanted to do," Spelling expounded. Like, people have hard days, hard work, hard lives, [and] hard relationships, and it's all individual," adding that watching TV was her "escapism."

In November 2023, McDermott told Daily Mail, the couple has had differences in their marriage for a while, but "it just got worse because we stopped sleeping in the same room." However, Spelling said, "It's funny. He's no longer in my bed. No longer in the marriage."

Spelling filed for divorce from her husband and while McDermott said he was "tired of picking up her [Tori's] s**t," she said in her podcast, "This guttural scream came out of me. It wasn't even a sexy scream, like fleeing in a horror movie. It was beast-like. It was not attractive at all."