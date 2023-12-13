Here's Why ‘The Voice’ Contestant Tom Nitti Left the Show Midway

In a recent interview with the Utica Observer-Dispatch, former contestant Tom Nitti from season 24 of The Voice, and a member of Reba McEntire's team, opened up about the real reason behind his early departure from the singing competition. The 31-year-old New York State trooper and former Airborne Cavalry Scout revealed that his decision was based on the tribulations taking place in his personal life involving his family.

In an Instagram post on November 28, Tom announced his departure, citing "personal reasons" and emphasizing his commitment to prioritizing his children. He stated, "As much as it absolutely stings to say, I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever, and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first." In a recent interview, Nitti shed light on the specifics of the difficult situation at home that led to his departure.

Despite dreaming of pursuing music as a full-time career Nitti had to step back as he emphasized the need for a financial cushion to support his children. Tom, who had suffered a serious brain injury in a mortar attack in Afghanistan, earning him a Purple Heart, explained, "It's always been a dream of mine to pursue music full time, but I can't do that without a cushion. As a dad, I need to make sure my children will be supported." Nitti also shared with a fellow contestant Jacquie Roar, about receiving an email from his lawyers urging him to return home for a smooth processing. The reason behind the urgency was his ex-wife's pursuit of primary custody of their children.

In an Instagram post expressing his gratitude he wrote, "Thank you everyone for the support. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it. I walked the road of my dream for a bit and loved every minute of it. I’m also quite certain I’m where I need to be right now. I ain’t ever giving up on this dream and my two kids know that. Without a doubt in my mind, I know they’re just as proud of me as I am of them. if you’re gonna love somebody, hold them as long and is strong and as close as you can, till you can’t."

Reflecting on the situation, Tom expressed satisfaction with the decision he made but acknowledged that it should not have reached such a critical point. His performances, such as the soulful rendition of Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours) and the powerful take on Cody Johnson's Til You Can't, underscored his undeniable vocal talent. Reba McEntire, impressed by his talent, saved him in the knockout round with his rendition of the Temptations' (I Know) I'm Losing You, securing his place as one of Team Reba's six finalists.

