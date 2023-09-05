Here's Why The View's Whoopi Goldberg has Been in Rome, Italy, All This Time

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg is making use of some well-needed time off during her famous talk show’s brief hiatus, which is set to return later this year. But it appears that before she comes back on everyone's TV screens, she may just have something else on her plate. As per Meaww, the actress is in the ancient city of Rome, Italy, filming for a movie.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

Also Read: The View's Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Was Happy to Get Divorced Three Times: "Shut Up & Move On"

The 27th season of The View is mere days away from getting back to its viewer’s screens, and although her seat on the panel remains confirmed, there is no guarantee that she’d be there during the very first episode. As per Variety, the actress has been working on preparing herself for a rom-com movie which is set to release perhaps next year. The name of the film is Leopardi & Co., and it is being produced by Tarak Ben Ammar. Also starring alongside the actress is Jeremy Irvine, as per reports. News of this movie now explains what Goldberg was doing in the city.

Image Source: Instagram | @whoopigoldberg

Earlier in the week, she posted a video of herself and the breathtaking view from her balcony in Rome. She appeared to be donning a nice and comfy white shirt with a black blouse underneath it and stood with her hands on the railings of her balcony. She stood in front of the scenic view of yellow and cream buildings adorned by the blue cloudy sky. The video began with her in the described pose as she proceeded to introduce herself.

Robert Plant met Whoopi Goldberg in Italy after she wrote him a letter explaining how much his music means to her https://t.co/jdzXb5aBQl — Led Zeppelin News (@ledzepnews) September 2, 2023

Also Read: 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Says She Needs “$17 Million” to Appear on Netflix's 'Deep Fake Love'

“Hello boys and girls, it’s me,” said Goldberg with fond greeting. She then commented on the ethereal beauty of where she was residing for the moment and took careful note of her favorite city. “ I don’t know if you can tell behind me, but I’m in one of my favorite cities on the planet. It’s Rome, it’s just gorgeous,” she noted in elation.

Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg at Tricase, on this splendid sunny Sunday, he is enjoying the beauty of Marina Serra Natural Pool Beach a truly enchanting spot!#MarinaSerraTricase #Tricase @WeAreInPuglia @I__Love__Italy @viaggiarepuglia pic.twitter.com/EGPIbZOX6R — Visit Tricase (@Visit_Tricase) December 1, 2019

Also Read: Whoopi’s Daughter Alex Martin Describes What It Was Like “Growing Up” With a Famous Mother

She proceeded to gush about the beautiful and historic destination. “Now I know Audrey wouldn’t mind because she kind of liked me. So, I can brag about that a little bit, but still, it’s an amazing place,” noted the Sister Act actress. The Emmy-winning singer further boasted of how serene the location is and even highlighted the breathtaking beauty of the view from her hotel room.

✨✨✨ #WhoopiGoldberg takes her seat back at the helm of the #HotTopics table on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/AD4QSKRCRl — The View (@TheView) September 3, 2023

It appears that The View is giving a few of its hosts a complete makeover compared to their usual. The official account on X, which was previously known as Twitter, shared a carefree and adorable picture of Goldberg. She was curtly propped up on her chair with her chin resting on her hands. She sported a white co-ord set of semi-formals. She completed the look with a lovely fuzzy and comfy yellow jacket. This matched the golden background, which complimented her aesthetic beautifully.

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg's 'Rarely-Seen' Grandkids Perform at Magazine Cover Event In Her Honor

Whoopi Goldberg Has Big Career News Despite Being Away From 'The View'