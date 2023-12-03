Here's Why 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Left Knicks Game with Husband Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin

The View's Sunny Hostin left abruptly from the Knicks game in New York's Madison Square Garden, along with occasionally sighted husband Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin. The American lawyer was in attendance at the basketball game, but a fan noticed she left mid-game and asked her the reason for leaving early. Here's what she said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

The 55-year-old cheered for the players, sitting alongside Manny, and appeared in good spirits while being photographed. However, one of her curious fans pointed out that she was seemingly absent from the other half of the game. And Hostin answered her in an Instagram post, reports The Sun.

The Jewelry Edit is a female-run business that recently collaborated with Hostin. The brand carefully curates ethnically made jewelry, founded by a woman, Rosena Sammi. It also focuses on working with diverse designers to craft unique pieces. And Hostin became the face, showcasing her favorites from the collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jewelry Edit (@jewelryedit)

So, in a post from the brand, the fan, @rmahicks, asked The View's host, "I was watching the Knicks game; I saw Sunny at courtside. Did you leave early? They did a celebrity check-in, so we missed you @theviewabc." Hostin quickly saw the comment and replied, "We did leave at halftime. Dr. Hostin had to see patients in the morning, and I have some hot topics to see about. But GO KNICKS."

Hostin has been private about her family life on the ABC's talk show. She rarely brings up her husband and kids' topics and keeps them strictly professional. Hence, the audience and her fans remain curious to discover more about her personal life, especially her better half, "Manny," about whom she infrequently talks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnyhostin (@sunny)

However, on a rare occasion, the opinionated host of The View revealed tidbits about her in-laws. The journalist tied the knot with Manny in 1998, two years after their first meeting. And they have successfully completed 20 years of marital bliss. In 2021, she opened up about her in-laws' death due to COVID-19.

Hostin said, "Although I've chosen a very public career, as most of you know, those of you that know my husband, Manny, know that he is intensely private. But after speaking with him, he felt that from a public health standpoint, it was very important for me to share that we are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays."

The View host held back her tears and continued telling her co-panelists. Manny's 83-year-old father, Dr. A. Emmanuel, died on December 28, 2021, and his 78-year-old mother, Dr. Maria Jesus, took her last breath on New Year's Eve. She also highlighted that both her in-laws were physicians and took proper measures. Despite that, they couldn't survive.

"After a lot of contact tracing, we still don't know how they contracted this virus and this disease," Hostin revealed, adding they were able to "FaceTime with Manny's parents while they were passing away." She went on to thank all the doctors and nurses who took care of her in-laws.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

She thanked her co-hosts like Whoopi Goldberg "for sending so much food for several weeks, Ana Navarro "for calling us and giving us all of the information that you gained when Al was battling this virus," and Joy Behar "for your calls with your humor." Hostin concluded, "You guys really wrapped your love around us, and we're so very thankful."

