Here's Why ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Think Kayla Sessler Is ‘Definitely Pregnant’

Teen Mom is one of the most followed reality television shows that explores the lives of women who become mothers when they were teenagers. It also explores their experience as a mom and how they navigate this new journey. Furthermore, it also sheds light on their love lives with either their baby daddy or perhaps even a new man! Speaking of a new man, famous alumn Kayla Sessler may be positively pregnant after viewing her Instagram Post as fans speculate.

Image Source: MTV

According to The U.S. Sun, the reality star took to her Instagram to spread the holiday cheer! She appeared to be glowing with joy all cozied up next to her new boo Ryan Leigh. Sources reveal the two to have been dating for a few months and are reportedly happy with each other. Circling back to the adorable post, Sessler and Leigh rocked matching pajamas that were aesthetically pleasing in light of the holiday. The classic red and white hues followed by the green and rustic background contributed to the mood and setting.

Sessler captioned the post: “It’s tiiimmeee,” adding a Santa Claus and heart emoji at the end of her caption. Their exuberant excitement spoke volumes in the caption of the aforementioned post. Fans of hers were in awe of the sweet couple and the heartfelt picture and expressed their thought in the comment section. One person gushed: “Beautiful couple! I’m happy for you Kayla, you deserve the world!” Another person noted: “You look sooooo happy!” A third one wished the happy couple: “Super cute together, Merry Christmas!”

However, it appears that some hawk-eyed fans have spotted Sessler donning an alleged bump as she huddled up next to her man. In the picture, she is in a way blocking the view of her abdomen while keeping her hand on her knee. Many began to speculate in the comment section about this possible bombshell news. The first one asked: “Are you pregnant? I kinda see a prego nose…”

A second one asserts with possible joy: “Definitely pregnant.” A third one alleged: “Shesssss pregnant!” A fourth asked with eager curiosity: “OMG, do I see a baby bump?” A final one ranted: “Pregnant, Pregnant, Pregnant.” Likewise, numerous followers of hers went on a rant to allege Sassler’s pregnancy and wished for her happiness.

While some were assertive about the aforementioned allegations against Sassler, her other fans fiercely defended her and urged commenters to ‘shut up.’ One person adds reflecting: “So many women on here saying, ‘you are pregnant’…Until she posts pictures and says ‘I’m pregnant’ shut up for real.” A final one said in conclusion: “Trying to call her out for being pregnant is WILD to me…some of y’all really need help!”

