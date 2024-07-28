Here's Why Taylor Swift Stayed Offline for Over a Year and Forgot Her Instagram Password

It is now common knowledge that no celebrity in the current era has achieved the level of stardom attained by pop star Taylor Swift. She is one of the most followed icons on social media, particularly Instagram, the platform she most uses to stay connected with her audience. However, in 2013, she chose to stay away from the internet entirely as she wanted to avoid gossip and speculation about her personal life, as reported by Aol.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Kravitz

During an interview with GQ, Swift shared, “I went through a few years where I just never went online and never looked at blogs. This was around 2013 when the only thing anyone wanted to write about me, was about me and some guy. It was really damaging." She added, "You’re thinking, ‘Everybody goes on dates when they’re 22. It’s fine, right?’ Nope. Not when you’re in this situation, and everything you do is blown out of proportion and expanded upon. And all of a sudden, there’s an overriding opinion that doesn’t accurately reflect how you actually live your life."

Taylor said she doesn't Instagram as much bc she forgot her password and username and its on her old phone — SlayerSwift13 (@SlayerSwift13) June 10, 2013

She further revealed that she forgot her Instagram password. "So I didn’t go online for a year and a half. I actually forgot my Instagram password. But now I check in and see what’s happening. In 2015, that stuff does matter. Because if enough people say the same thing about me, it becomes fact in the general public’s mind." Swift explained, "So I monitor what people say about me, and if I see a theme, I know what that means. I’ve had it happen twice before." She also spoke about the criticism she was facing at the time.

"In 2010, it was 'She’s too young to get all these awards. Look how annoying she is when she wins. Is she even good?' And then in 2013, it was 'She just writes songs about guys to get revenge. She’s boy-crazy. She’s a problematic person. It will probably be something else again this year,'” Swift stated. During the interview, she was questioned about what path she might have taken if she hadn't become an artist. Swift answered, “I would still be involved with music in my spare time. But I would have gone to college and I would probably be involved with a form of business where words and ideas are at the forefront. Such as marketing.”

TAYLOR SWIFT IS THE MOST FAMOUS PERSON IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW.



Nobody comes closer to her popularity right now, Argue with the wall!pic.twitter.com/AKqEDhisYy https://t.co/7P4X2vdHB2 — WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) June 16, 2024

In 2020, Swift acknowledged that her life is far from typical but shared how she stays grounded. As reported by People, she said, “I think that part of me not going crazy is me admitting my life is weird and not normal." She admitted, “Sometimes it does feel unfair, but then I walk into my apartment that I can’t believe I could afford to buy and it doesn t feel so unfair anymore...It’s a good thing that I feel really independent and I feel that my friends are all I need.”