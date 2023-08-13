Here’s Why Taylor Swift Shaves Her Legs Everyday Without a Miss

Taylor Swift is an eminent singer globally. Her Eras Tour, which she is on, is reported to possibly secure a spot at the billionaire's table. The singer is one of the most humble personalities in the music realm. Despite constantly being in the limelight, Swift is actually a very private person. But there was a time when she got very candid about her skincare routine. In 2019, the pop star mentioned that she never fails to shave daily, leaving fans bamboozled.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her show in the same year, the Wildest Dreams singer and the host had a little chat about shower habits. The conversation began with DeGeneres recollecting fragments from their talk before a commercial break. "She [Swift] was just telling me about washing her legs in the shower," said the host. And in a slight tone of doubt and disbelief reconfirmed with the singer, "Did you say you do wash them or you don't?"

To which the Delicate singer confirmed that she indeed does wash her legs every single day. She then explained further, "Cause when you shave your legs, the shaving cream is like soap right?" ponders Swift. To which The Finding Dory voice actress recollects a common factoid about the reason why most women wash their legs.

In agreement, she says, "Because we have to shave our legs". Swift then deduces that "it counts," which subsequently reveals that she prunes her legs every single day. "I kind of always shave my legs" revealed Swift. DeGeneres asked if it was a regular habit.

"Well, I mean yeah," admitted the singer in nonchalance. The host had a registered look of shock clearly on her face as she once again asked the same question. Only to receive the same answer. And so, to conclude the matter, she breaks out a joke, "Wow, you must be a hairy woman". As soon as they composed themselves from a moment of laughter, the host moved on to talk about Swift's new song at the time, Me!

Upon learning of this surprising quirk of Swift's, the Twitter world was abuzz with questions for her. The fandom was shaken. "Taylor Swift shaved her legs EVERY DAY? Girl what?" asked a bewildered person on the Twitter thread. Another person chimed in unison with a similar response to the news. "Taylor Swift shaves her legs every day... Girl, what?! Who does that??? That sounds exhausting" said the concerned follower.

A final one couldn't comprehend the fact that the singer possibly swapped out shaving cream for soap and expressed their surprise. "Taylor Swift said she shaves her legs every day and that the shaving cream subs for soap. W**!?!!"

