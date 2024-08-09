Here’s Why Taylor Swift Fans Think She Just Subtly Endorsed Kamala Harris for President

Taylor Swift, known for her chart-topping hits and passionate fanbase, has once again sent the internet into a frenzy. This time, it’s not about a new song or album, but rather a possible subtle endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The buzz started with a recent series of pictures Swift posted from her European tour. In an especially intriguing snap from her concert in Poland, eagle-eyed fans noticed a familiar shadow. The silhouette, flanking Swift on her right side as she stood in front of the iconic Lover house, bears a striking resemblance to Harris. The shadow is notably positioned in front of the blue room, adding another layer of symbolism to the speculation.

Despite the shocking similarity, Swift has not officially endorsed Harris for the 2024 presidential campaign. However, her connection to Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, might provide some clues. Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, has previously exclaimed, "Long story short, Taylor Swift has enchanted and inspired Minnesotans and people all over the world. Taylor Swift will forever & always be a positive influence, setting an example with her truthfulness, grace, creativity, and strength of character."

Did Taylor Swift just soft launch her endorsement of Kamala Harris?!?! pic.twitter.com/PQgdXkHXxl — Erica (@letabknow) August 7, 2024

As per Billboard, Swift’s fans were quick to jump on the potential political nod. Netizens were quick to cook up delusional stories as one user wrote, "It really feels like it should be a bigger deal that Taylor Swift left a shadow of Kamala on her Instagram post but I don’t really see anyone talking about it." Another gushed, "Taylor Swift casually dropped this photo to endorse Kamala Harris why is NO ONE talking about this #TaylorSwift #Kamala2024 #HarrisWalz2024."

i know it’s a dancer/backup singer but why does it look like the silhouette of kamala harris in the background behind Taylor? 😭 pic.twitter.com/mkztjDQsB2 — dolly looks in peoples windows (@dollylorr) August 7, 2024

As per The Sun, this isn’t the first time Swift has dipped her toes into the political waters. During the 2020 election, she openly supported Joe Biden and Harris, highlighting the significance of electing leaders who prioritize safety, representation, and inclusivity. In an interview, she shared, "The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included."

She further added, "Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them. I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs." Back then, she also tweeted, "I spoke with @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the TV a lot. And I also have custom cookies."