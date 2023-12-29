Here's Why T.J Holmes Needs to 'Check Out' for 2 Days After an Argument With Amy Robach

The romance between famous television anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach has been a delight for fans to follow! The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2022 around November when they were seen cozying up next to each other in New York. After they both went through a divorce with their respective spouses late in December of the same year, weeks later around early January the couple confirmed dating rumors.

However, they strongly clarified that they never had an affair with each other given the timeline of things. The two continue to remain a couple in love. However, even the most head-over-heels couple tends to have minor disagreements with them. Holmes has finally revealed how he deals with fights and arguments when they do occur with Robach.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ilya S. Savenok

According to reports by People, in a new episode of Holmes’ podcast: Amy & T.J, they discussed a coping mechanism when the couple ends up butting heads. They described these petty fights as “hiccups” in their relationship and claimed they happen once a week. Holmes was the first to share his perspective on matters. He explained honestly: “I am really, really bad about this. I don’t scream. I don’t yell. I don’t do anything. I don’t name-call. I don’t get aggressive. Nothing.”

After listing all the things he doesn’t do in an argument, he adds, “But, I will check out.” After a brief pause, he proceeded to explain the vague statement: “I don’t need you to say ‘I’m sorry’. I don’t need you to help me.” The news anchor claimed that it does take a while to “work through it,” but he’s doing his absolute best at “trying to get better” at processing matters at a faster pace. Now, in case the tables have turned and Robach is at fault, Holmes claims he’s not very patient with it. For this too, he had a reason.

Holmes admits: “It drives me crazy!” He continued elaborating: “Because ‘I’m sorry’ comes 24 hours late…It’s how you react in the moment that makes all the difference in the world.” Holmes went on to discuss at what point he mentally checks out of the conversation and the argument altogether. He said: “In that moment, we have a chance to go this way or that way. And if you go that way [possibly a reference to apologizing 24 hours later], I’m out. I’m done…I’m checked out for the day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

Robach, who was keenly listening, chimed into the conversation and shared her perspective on what she doesn’t appreciate about Holmes during an argument. For her, she doesn’t seem to appreciate the time Holmes takes to process things. She claimed he reportedly stews about the argument for about two days before talking things through with her. Robach said, “I would rather have him yell at me than freeze me out for two days."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sara Jaye

Furthermore, his co-host on the podcast claimed she feels rather bewildered in such a situation, as she’s left in a state of worry. While the couple is indeed dealing with things through brutal honesty and communication, things appear to be going well with them. They even discussed the possibility of marriage, insinuating things were getting serious between them. However, for the moment, they’re putting a “button” on it.

