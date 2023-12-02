Here’s Why Swifties Suspect Taylor Swift’s Relationship Issues With Ex Joe Alwyn Began in 2021

Taylor Swift is an emanated singer known for the plethora of awards, fame, and wealth she’s amassed through the years via her skills as an artist. While she’s one of the most successful musical prodigies, her love life hasn’t exactly been peachy. Although she’s reportedly happy with her alleged blooming relationship with NFL star player Travis Kelce as per Billboard, some fans still aren’t over her former tryst with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. While they announced their split earlier this year as per People, fans may have just uncovered a major hint concerning the timeline of things falling apart between Swift and Alwyn years before calling it off after dating for 6 years.

As per E! Online, fans are connecting the dots between Swift’s hit breakup song: You’re Losing Me and Jack Antonoff revealing that she wrote the heartbreaking song back in December 2021. This left room for ample speculation from the fan's side to perceive that maybe, just maybe Swift’s relationship with Alwyn began to crack since that fated time. This further translates to they’ve been having issues for years instead of months…Which is even more saddening for Swifties [a collective term for the Swift fandom].

This comes after, Antonoff took to his Instagram Stories to share the news of the aforementioned song from the Midnight album finally making its way to Spotify. The album was initially released back in May this year. The newly released song is reportedly a bonus song penned by the singer. He wrote in his story that this “very special track from the midnight sessions” was “written and recorded at home” on the 5th of December 2021. In the story, he shared a picture of Swift in a mustard jumper and loose maroon pants. As per Antonoff’s story, she wrote the song “right after she ate [those] raisins.”

So she felt this way for years pic.twitter.com/fd14jwTb2H — L Y D O N 🦁 (@Shayor19) November 29, 2023

On taking note of the timeline of things, it didn’t take long for fans to flood X, formerly Twitter about the utter shock on coming into knowledge of things. One person said bewildered: “So she felt this way for years…” Another one said taking into account the year: “2021, I’m gonna be sick.”

“taylor swift wrote you’re losing me in 2021” pic.twitter.com/zX0NzbvF7c — emma (@emalee731) November 30, 2023

A third stated: “Can’t get over it was written in 2021.” Others went on to claim: “She deserved better for years.” Like so, the social media platform was flooded with comments from several fans who are still processing the news. However, concerning this conspiracy theory, neither Swift nor her representatives have confirmed the truth about the matter.

The song itself is a very emotionally moving piece that insinuates the death of a relationship with a lover. It further portrays the feelings of the person who is now in an utter state of both confusion and devastation; Move on or work on it despite things gone sour? That’s the primary ethos of the song and is perhaps one of the most delicate, beautiful, and raw songs that Swift has composed. Regardless of these theories, all that matters is that both Swift and Alwyn have moved on and are thriving in their respective endeavors.

