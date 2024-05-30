Here's Why Sunny Hostin Described New 'The View' Episode as 'Chaotic' Following 'Awful' Morning Meeting

The latest episode of The View was a whirlwind of Kardashian gossip, pointed remarks from Matthew McConaughey, and unexpected foot massages—all amid cohost Sunny Hostin observing the chaos. During Tuesday's Behind the Table episode, executive producer Brian Teta asked Hostin about the day's Hot Topics meeting. "Today was what I would call a rough Hot Topics meeting. Would you agree with that?" he inquired. Hostin candidly responded, "It was awful."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ray Tamarra

"None of us agreed on what the lead should be, and ultimately we usually do agree on a lead, and we agree on the pop culture that we may discuss, but I think everyone sort of left unhappy with where we came down, which doesn't always happen." Hostin further detailed the contentious pre-show meeting, where the producers and cohosts typically outline the day's Hot Topics. She expressed her frustration, stating she "hated everything" proposed as discussion points.

"I know series creators Barbara Walters and Joy Behar always emphasize 'debatable or relatable,' but I didn't see that in anything today. Some topics make me want to blurt out my thoughts, but I've learned to self-edit, often thanks to my husband's guidance. I'm a blurter," Hostin admitted. Teta expanded on Hostin's remarks, suggesting that the subjects she wanted to discuss would have led to more impulsive comments. Despite the chaotic discussions, he believed the show landed in a decent place.

Hostin, however, disagreed. "No, no, I didn't like it," she quickly responded. "It was chaotic today. And Joy's a blurter too. We have that in common." Joy Behar grabbed attention on Tuesday's episode of The View for a variety of reasons, including throwing shade at the Kardashian family, receiving a live foot massage, and questioning Matthew McConaughey about his political aspirations. McConaughey was on the show to promote his book, Just Because, when Behar asked if he believed he could be elected to a political office given his anti-gun stance, as she described it.

McConaughey responded, "One thing about me and politics is, to give you a direct statement right there is me playing a game I'm not interested in playing," while raising his finger to Behar's face. In what could be dubbed The Joy Behar Situation Room, new perceived threats to Hollywood's intellect—Timothée Chalamet and the Kardashians—were on the radar during Tuesday's episode of The View.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

As the cohosts discussed Chalamet's relationship with Kylie Jenner at the Hot Topics table, Sunny Hostin challenged the notion that Jenner isn't as smart as Chalamet. "I'm sorry, she's like a gazillionaire. Didn't she start a company that's worth around $750 million? She has more money than he has. His net worth is $25 million. Why is she considered the dumb one?" Hostin questioned. Behar later offered her perspective, saying, "It's because of the movies that he makes, like Call Me by Your Name. He didn't write the script; he's an actor, and he's reading people's lines. It doesn't make him a great intellectual. Sorry!"