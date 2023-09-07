Stormy Daniels Revealed Why She Accepted $130,000 from Donald Trump's Attorney Michael Cohen

Stormy Daniels caused a 'storm' with her tell-all interview, where she revealed bombshell information about her rumored 'affair' with former United States president Donald Trump. One of the charges against him under his indictment was the hush-money payment to Daniels, a porn star. The adult actress revealed the reason why she accepted the money.

At the time, the 77-year-old businessman faced 34 felony charges; in fact, he is the first president in the history of the U.S. to be charged with a crime, reported CBS News. However, he was cleared of all the offenses in a New York court on April 4, 2023. But his fling with Daniels is still much talked about.

As per the same report by CBD News, before the 2016 elections, Trump and his allies tried to damage documents and other 'proof' that would prove him guilty in the court, which included suppressing witnesses and voices that could hamper his victory in the elections. One was Daniels, an adult film actress, writer, and director he met in 2006 and had a relationship with despite being married.

Although Trump has denied all these allegations and called it a witchhunt against him, Daniels boldly and unabashedly talked about her 'intimate moment' with the ex-president and the money she accepted from his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Daniels was asked by the host of Good Morning Britain, "Give us an insight as to why you accepted that hundred and thirty thousand dollars from his lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen?" She responded, "Because the story was starting to explode, and it was everywhere, and I didn't want to come out."

The 44-year-old adult actress also had another reason, which she insisted she had said numerous times but nobody paid attention to: "At first, I didn't know he was going to run for the president. I thought it was a joke, and I laughed it off." At the time, she thought the whole ordeal was a PR thing, and he was 'brilliant' at it, so she chuckled and ignored it. However, when he received a nomination, some 'knowledgeable' friends warned her.

She explained, "They said you might actually have a problem because whether they love him or hate him, the Republican party has to back him up." Her friends cautioned her that she could be detrimental to the conservative party's reputation.

"(Her friends) said they could potentially do something really terrible to you, so when they approached with that offer, I was like, it's perfect because now there's a paper trail, so they can't touch me and a guarantee that it won't come out," Daniels emphasized. She was leading a quiet life in her dream home, where none of her neighbors knew who she was.

"Had you been offered more money by Michael Cohen, would you have still spoken out?" questioned the host. "It wasn't about the money. It was what happened after it. I was under a NDA. They broke it not once or twice but three times until now," clarified Daniels.

