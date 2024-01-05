Here’s Why Songstress and Philanthropist Dolly Parton Spent Over $500 Million On Children's Books

Dolly Parton, the iconic country singer famous for her timeless hits like Jolene and 9 to 5, has proven time and again that her heart is as big as her talent. With a net worth of $650 million, the iconic artist has dedicated herself to philanthropy, especially through her Imagination Library initiative, where she has spent over $500 million to provide books for kids, with a sentiment rooted in her personal history. Parton’s Imagination Library, launched under the umbrella of the Dollywood Foundation in 1995, is an embodiment of her commitment to improving education. The program mails free books to enrolled children every month for the first five years of their lives. As of 2023, over 226 million books have been donated to children in five countries, costing Parton more than $500 million.

The inspiration behind Parton’s philanthropy is deeply personal. "This actually started because my father could not read and write, and I saw how crippling that could be, my dad was a very smart man. And I often wondered what he could have done had he been able to read and write. So that is the inspiration." She shared. Her father’s inability fueled her passion for literacy, pushing her to create an initiative that focuses on the crucial need. He shared her modest approach, stating, "I don’t do it for attention. But look! I’m getting a lot of attention by doing it, I get paid more attention than maybe some others that are doing more than me. I just give from my heart, I never know what I’m going to do or why I’m gonna do it. I just see a need and if I can fill it, then I will."

As per TheThings, despite her efforts to keep a low profile, Parton’s generosity has not gone unappreciated. In 2022, she was honored with the prestigious Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy, recognizing her important contributions to society through initiatives like the Imagination Library. Beyond the Imagination Library, Parton’s philanthropic endeavor expands to several areas. Her company Dollywood Co., supports education by facilitating full coverage of tuition, fees, and books for employees seeking further education.

Parton’s commitment to children’s well-being goes beyond literature. She donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center for pediatric infectious disease research. In her own words, "I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible." She also revealed that she does not regret her decision of not to have kids, "When you’re a young couple, you think you’re going to have kids, but it just wasn’t one of those burning things for me, I had my career and my music, and I was traveling. If I’d had kids, I’d have stayed home with them, I’m sure, and worried myself to death about them, with everything that’s going on, I’d hate to be bringing a child into this world right now."

