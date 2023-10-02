Here's Why Selena Gomez Will "Never Watch" Her Documentary 'My Mind and Me'

Selena Gomez, the renowned singer and actress, recently shared her mixed feelings about her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me. She opened up about this introspective journey during a discussion at the Universal Music Group and Thrive Global’s first Music & Health conference, alongside Universal Music Group chairman Sir Lucian Grainge and Ariana Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jon Kopaloff

Also Read: Celebs Like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and More Who Have Been Battling Serious Lifelong Diseases

Gomez, 31, candidly revealed that she was initially reluctant about the idea of filming the documentary. "There was a very long period of time where I just didn't know if it was a good idea," she confessed during the conference. According to Hollywood Reporter, she also said, "I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardize things in my life."

She added, "I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years. It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me." Her hesitation stemmed from concerns about potentially jeopardizing her career as an actress, as she had aspirations to delve into that realm.

Despite her initial reservations, the Who Says singer eventually found solace in allowing the public into her life through the documentary. "I felt like a huge weight was lifted," she explained. The Rare Beauty co-founder used this platform as an opportunity to express emotions and experiences she had kept hidden for years. My Mind & Me provided fans with an intimate glimpse into the complexities of Gomez's life, giving her the chance to share her personal narrative authentically.

Also Read: When Selena Gomez Showed Off Her Cooking Skills to BFF Taylor Swift on a Candid Video Call

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

During the documentary's release in 2022, Gomez expressed her apprehension about how it would be received, sharing with Kelly Clarkson, she asserted, "I'm kind of scared. A lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me — and I'm like, 'I hope they like it." While acknowledging the importance of the platform and expressing gratitude for its reach, Gomez stressed that "numbers are just numbers."

Also Read: Selena Gomez Posts a Hilarious TikTok on ‘Singlehood’ While Promoting Her Hit Track ‘Single Soon'

During the discussion at the conference, she said, "I’ve never really cared about that stuff. I suppose I’m grateful for the platform, and I would love to continue to use it for what I’m able to do, but numbers are just numbers."

Gomez, who once held the title of the most followed person on Instagram in 2016 with 103 million followers, now boasts an impressive 429 million followers. Gomez's candid reflections on her documentary and her social media approach shed light on her commitment to authenticity, both in her artistry and her online presence to her fans.

More from Inquisitr

Selena Gomez ‘Never Really Cared About’ Being the Most Followed Person on Instagram: “It’s Little Scary”

Selena Gomez Jokes She Looks ‘Constipated’ Next to 'Stunning' Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV VMAs